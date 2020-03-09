iOS 14 Icon Reveals Apple’s Premium Over-The-Ear Headphones With High-End Features

We have previously heard that Apple was working on its own high-end headphones which will be offered alongside the AirPods and AirPods Pro. We have also seen several hints at what they might look like. Now, iOS 14 code has hinted at two new headphones which could potentially be the company's high-end options.

iOS 14 Code Shows two Glyphs of Apple's Upcoming High-End Over-the-Ear Headphones

9to5mac has found two new icons inside iOS 14's code that hint at Apple's upcoming headphones. By the looks of it, the headphones could potentially have an over-the-ear design. The two icons can be observed in the operating system throughout, this includes the status bar, charging widget or battery status.

iOS 14 Features Advanced Mouse Support, Two New Smart Keyboards with Trackpad for iPad Incoming

As can be seen in the two iOS 14 glyphs of the headphones, we can presume that the products will be available in two color options - Black or Space Gray and White. While there is no official word pertaining to the headphone's features, there are certain bits that we can expect from the headphones.

We can expect audiophile grade audio quality, active noise cancellation and much more. Furthermore, the over-the-ear headphones found in iOS 14 code could also potentially feature an H1 Bluetooth chip which will ensure a stronger connection, enhanced pairing process, improved sound quality for calls, and more. In addition, if we're lucky, we might see an audio passthrough feature as well.

The AirPods and AirPods Pro also include a feature that pauses music when the earbuds are removed and resumed when they are worn again. We can expect a similar feature in Apple's upcoming high-end over-the-ear headphones. We strongly believe that the headphones will also feature 'Hey Siri'' command detection functionality as well.

New Apple Watch Feature Could Include Blood Oxygen Detection, According to Leaked iOS 14 Code Snippet

As for what we don't know is how the headphones will be charged. Would it use the traditional Lightning or a USB-C to charge the high-end option? While these aspects are yet to be seen, the company will probably announce the headphones in the first half of this year.

What are your views on the glyphs found in iOS 14 code? Do you think the headphones would be similar? Let us know in the comments.

Products mentioned in this post AirPods

USD 139 Airpods Pro

USD 234.98 The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.