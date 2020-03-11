Get the Stunning Ticwris Max Smartwatch Phone on Discount for a Limited Time Only

If you're looking to get a new smartphone or a smartwatch, then check out the Ticwris Max. The Ticwris Max is a combines the portability of a smartwatch and functionality of a smartphone, so you can just keep yourself easy at all time. You won't have to worry about losing or forgetting one at home ever. Moreover, the smartwatch phone is available at an insane discount for a limited time only, so be sure to get it as soon as you can.

Get the Ticwris Max Smartwatch Phone at Just $145.99 - Limited Time Deal

If you fail to order tour share on time, the price will revert back to its original model. So if you're up for it, order it ahead of the expiration. Now, let's dive in to see some more details on the Ticwris Max smartwatch phone.

Starting off with the design, the Ticwris Max features a 2.86-inch display that can be worn like a smartwatch. Furthermore, it is lightweight and can withstand casual hits, so durability is not an issue. The display is great as well with a crisp resolution so content can be easily be interacted with. It's IP67 waterproof which is definitely a plus. See more details on the Ticwris Max smartwatch phone.

Main Features:

● 8.0MP HD video call, face ID unlock

● Large HD dial, 2.86 inch, 480 x 640 resolution

● Large battery 2880mAh, 5 - 7 days long standby time

● Large capacity 3 + 32G, support to download various APPs, run more smoothly

● Noise-free HD 4G call

● IP67 professional waterproof

● Support multiple languages, compatible with more countries and populations

If you're interested in getting the smartwatch phone for yourself, it is available at a 31 percent off, down to just $145.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Be sure to avail the discount ahead of its expiration date otherwise, the price drop would return to its original model. In addition, you might also want to check out our discount on:

There will be more deals coming soon, so do stay tuned in for more.