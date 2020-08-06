Get OnePlus Nord 5G for $428 with Free Shipping Offer (Originally: $499)
OnePlus has just released its midranger, OnePlus Nord, going back to its roots of offering flagship-level specs at half of the price. The latest OnePlus Nord brings all the features of the company's flagship OnePlus 8, which itself was released just a few months back, but adds some on top.
Officially the OnePlus Nord isn't available in the United States. The latest smartphone goes for £379, which comes to around $499. However, you can get the new phone with its amazing hardware and equally amazing and lag-free software at a discount. Gearbest is running its summer promotions offering OnePlus Nord for just $428 for a limited time. The offer is valid on both the blue and grey color variants.
Get a discount on the very latest OnePlus Nord 5G with code G512EB07069EB000
- Head over to the product page.
- Click on the Add to Cart button and then go to the cart.
- On the next screen, click on the Check Out button.
- In the Apply Coupon box in the lower-left corner, enter code G512EB07069EB000 to get the price down to $428 (you will need to be signed in to see the Apply Coupon box).
- Click on Apply and then the Place Order button.
Note: if you miss to take advantage of the coupon code; the product will be on Flash Sale for $449 for the next week.
Some of the top specs of OP Nord include:
- Display: 6.44 inches, 90 Hz, Fluid AMOLED
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G mobile platform
- GPU: Adreno 620
- Battery: 4115 mAh
- Warp Charge 30T fast charging (5V/6A)
- OxygenOS based on Android 10
- Four rear cameras: a 48MP main camera with Sony IMX586, an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor
- Two front-facing cameras: 8MP sensor ultrawide camera with a 105-degree field of view and a 32-megapixel selfie camera (makes it better than even the flagships!)
- In the box: OnePlus Nord, Screen protector, Warp Charge 30 power adapter, Warp Type-C cable (Support USB 2.0), Quick start guide, Welcome letter, Safety information and warranty card, Brand sticker, Phone case, SIM tray ejector, Highest SAR value card.
- Head over to this link to get OP Nord for $428 - Those in the UK can get Nord through the official site for £379 (no discount, though)
