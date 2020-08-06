Get OnePlus Nord 5G for $428 with Free Shipping Offer (Originally: $499)

By
30 mins ago
Submit
OnePlus Nord

OnePlus has just released its midranger, OnePlus Nord, going back to its roots of offering flagship-level specs at half of the price. The latest OnePlus Nord brings all the features of the company's flagship OnePlus 8, which itself was released just a few months back, but adds some on top.

Officially the OnePlus Nord isn't available in the United States. The latest smartphone goes for £379, which comes to around $499. However, you can get the new phone with its amazing hardware and equally amazing and lag-free software at a discount. Gearbest is running its summer promotions offering OnePlus Nord for just $428 for a limited time. The offer is valid on both the blue and grey color variants.

Get a discount on the very latest OnePlus Nord 5G with code G512EB07069EB000

  1. Head over to the product page.
  2. Click on the Add to Cart button and then go to the cart.
  3. On the next screen, click on the Check Out button.
  4. In the Apply Coupon box in the lower-left corner, enter code G512EB07069EB000 to get the price down to $428 (you will need to be signed in to see the Apply Coupon box).
  5. Click on Apply and then the Place Order button.

oneplus nord discount

Note: if you miss to take advantage of the coupon code; the product will be on Flash Sale for $449 for the next week. 

Some of the top specs of OP Nord include:

  • Display: 6.44 inches, 90 Hz, Fluid AMOLED
  • CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G mobile platform
  • GPU: Adreno 620
  • Battery: 4115 mAh
  • Warp Charge 30T fast charging (5V/6A)
  • OxygenOS based on Android 10
  • Four rear cameras: a 48MP main camera with Sony IMX586, an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor
  • Two front-facing cameras: 8MP sensor ultrawide camera with a 105-degree field of view and a 32-megapixel selfie camera (makes it better than even the flagships!)
  • In the box: OnePlus Nord, Screen protector, Warp Charge 30 power adapter, Warp Type-C cable (Support USB 2.0), Quick start guide, Welcome letter, Safety information and warranty card, Brand sticker, Phone case, SIM tray ejector, Highest SAR value card.

- Head over to this link to get OP Nord for $428 - Those in the UK can get Nord through the official site for £379 (no discount, though)

Submit

Related