Save £40 on the Latest OnePlus Nord in the UK and Europe

OnePlus has released its midranger Nord 5G in the United Kingdom and Europe, officially pricing it at £379 and €399, respectively. Bringing all the goodness of a flagship smartphone, OnePlus Nord offers top of the line specs packed in a gorgeous design at half the price of a flagship. While it's already a good price point considering the high-end specs, you can now avail a £45 coupon to get an early bird discount on OnePlus Nord 5G.

Save over £40 and get OnePlus Nord 8+128GB for £334

Head over to the product page. Click on the Buy Now button. You will be asked to sign in (or sign up). Once through, enter the coupon code G512EB07069EB000 in the lower-left corner to save ~£40 (final price varies depending on the day's exchange rate). Click on the Apply button to see the discount and then the Place Order button to head over to the payment options.

Along with this early bird discount, you are also getting free shipping to the UK, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and United States, among others.