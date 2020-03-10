Get the Amazfit GTS at a Massive Discount – Comes with a Crisp AMOLED Display, Sleep Monitor, More

Today we have an amazing smartwatch available at a massive discount for a limited time. That's right, the Amazfit GTS is available at an insane discount for a limited time, so be sure to order your share as soon as you can. If you fail to do so, the prices would revert back to its original model.

Amazfit GTS Down to $134.99 for a Limited Time - Get it as Soon as you Can

Starting off with the design, the Amazfit GTS features a square design that resembles the Apple Watch. In addition, it packs a 1.65-inch AMOLED display that's plenty sharp and bright so visibility outdoors is not an issue. In addition to this, it features a strong build, capable of withstanding casual hits. In my view, the crisp display with 341 PPI is one of the major aspects of the smartwatch since its fluid, fast and very responsive to touch, making it interactions simpler.

As for functionality, the Amazfit GTS is 5 ATM water-resistant, allowing you to use the watch at up to 50 meters of depth. It features an amazing 14 days of battery life, so taking it on long trips is vital if you don't want to carry the wires. It features GPS, 12 Sports Modes, Activity Tracker and all the health-related features that you can ask for. In addition, the health assistant is also present for convenience. You also get sleep monitoring and a 24-hour continuous check and warns against abnormal heart rate.

The Amazfit GTS is available at a massive 25 percent off priced at $134.99. Head over to this link to get it.

We would like to remind you again that the Amazfit GTS is available at a very limited time discount. All you have to do is head over to the product's checkout page and the promotional discount will be deducted. You might also want to check out our discount on the Xiaomi TV Soundbar.

There will be more deals coming soon with amazing discounts so be sure to keep a lookout. Are you looking to get the Amazfit GTS? Let us know in the comments.