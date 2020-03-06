  ⋮  

Relive Your Childhood With Supretro Handheld Console, Now Available at $89.99

Supretro handheld game console

If you're feeling nostalgic, we have the perfect handheld game console which will remind you of the games from your childhood. In addition, the Supretro handheld game console also boasts a lot of new titles, so be sure to check those out as well. It is available at discount for a limited time only, so be sure to act fast and order your share as soon as you can.

Supretro Handheld Game Console Available at $89.99 for a Limited Time

Starting off with the looks, the Supretro handheld game console is built well. It's hefty and feels high-end. In addition, it brags a 3.5-inch IPS HD screen. The buttons are tactile and it's great if you're not into high-end titles and just want something to travel with. In addition to this, it boasts Bluetooth and Wi-Fi so you can download games on the go. It also packs a massive 4000mAh battery.

Get the Supretro Handheld Game Console for $89.99 Here

Supretro Handheld Console

Here are some of the main features that the Supretro handheld game console has to offer:

Main Features:
 4GB EMMC + 32GB SD
With the large internal storage, the console built-in 2300 exciting puzzle casual games take you back to the fun of childhood. And support 128GB memory expansion, you can download games as many as you want.
 Play on TV
Easy to connect the game console with TV for a larger screen gaming experience. It will Maximize your visuals and share your fun with the whole family.
Support Bluetooth & WiFi
Bluetooth 4.0 connection, the console can be connected to both Bluetooth handle and speaker. Supports WiFi download (over 10000 games have been uploaded) to constantly update your game library.
4000mAh Rechargeable Battery
Come with a rechargeable 4000mAh Li-ion battery and a USB cable for plug and play. This kind of humanized design will eliminate many troubles. Keep playing for 8 hours!
3.5 inch IPS HD Screen
Larger and Clearer Screen: 3.5-inch high-definition display, ensuring portability, while also taking into account the comfort of the games.
Small and Lightweight
Compact and lightweight handheld game console, mini enough to carry around, the best choice in working style, free time and relaxation.

One of the best features that I liked about the Supretro handheld game console is its ability to connect to a bigger display. Moreover, the ability to download games on such a device is a welcome feature to have. If you're interested in getting it for yourself, it is available at a 16 percent off, priced at $89.99. Use the code: DJZEWUZ2JX to avail of the discount. Head over to this link to get it for yourself.

Take note that the price is only down for a limited time and will revert to its original model. So take advantage of this limited-time opportunity and order away.

That's all for now, folks. Are you looking to get the Supretro handheld game console? Let us know down below.

