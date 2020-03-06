Relive Your Childhood With Supretro Handheld Console, Now Available at $89.99

If you're feeling nostalgic, we have the perfect handheld game console which will remind you of the games from your childhood. In addition, the Supretro handheld game console also boasts a lot of new titles, so be sure to check those out as well. It is available at discount for a limited time only, so be sure to act fast and order your share as soon as you can.

Supretro Handheld Game Console Available at $89.99 for a Limited Time

Starting off with the looks, the Supretro handheld game console is built well. It's hefty and feels high-end. In addition, it brags a 3.5-inch IPS HD screen. The buttons are tactile and it's great if you're not into high-end titles and just want something to travel with. In addition to this, it boasts Bluetooth and Wi-Fi so you can download games on the go. It also packs a massive 4000mAh battery.

Get the Supretro Handheld Game Console for $89.99 Here

Here are some of the main features that the Supretro handheld game console has to offer:

Main Features:

● 4GB EMMC + 32GB SD

With the large internal storage, the console built-in 2300 exciting puzzle casual games take you back to the fun of childhood. And support 128GB memory expansion, you can download games as many as you want.

● Play on TV

Easy to connect the game console with TV for a larger screen gaming experience. It will Maximize your visuals and share your fun with the whole family.

●Support Bluetooth & WiFi

Bluetooth 4.0 connection, the console can be connected to both Bluetooth handle and speaker. Supports WiFi download (over 10000 games have been uploaded) to constantly update your game library.

●4000mAh Rechargeable Battery

Come with a rechargeable 4000mAh Li-ion battery and a USB cable for plug and play. This kind of humanized design will eliminate many troubles. Keep playing for 8 hours!

●3.5 inch IPS HD Screen

Larger and Clearer Screen: 3.5-inch high-definition display, ensuring portability, while also taking into account the comfort of the games.

●Small and Lightweight

Compact and lightweight handheld game console, mini enough to carry around, the best choice in working style, free time and relaxation.

One of the best features that I liked about the Supretro handheld game console is its ability to connect to a bigger display. Moreover, the ability to download games on such a device is a welcome feature to have. If you're interested in getting it for yourself, it is available at a 16 percent off, priced at $89.99. Use the code: DJZEWUZ2JX to avail of the discount. Head over to this link to get it for yourself.

Take note that the price is only down for a limited time and will revert to its original model. So take advantage of this limited-time opportunity and order away.

That's all for now, folks. Are you looking to get the Supretro handheld game console? Let us know down below.