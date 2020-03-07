Get These Smart Projectors Under $100 for a Limited Time: Alfawise A80, AUN Mini C80, More

Today we have something special in store for anyone who is interested in getting a smart projector under $100. That's right, our list includes the Alfawise A80, AUN Mini C80 Projector, and more. If you're up for it, follow the links associated with the product and order away. Let's see dive in to see some more details on the product specifications.

Smart Projectors Under $100 - Get Your Share Now Ahead of the Expiration

Before you check the smart projectors out under $100, take note that the price is dropped for a limited time only. This means that it will revert to its original model soon. Henceforth, we would advise you to make a decision as soon as you can to take advantage of the discount.

Vivibright C80 LCD Home Theatre Projector

Main Features

●1500 lumen bright for clearly display in daytime

●15 degrees horizontal and vertical keystone correction for breaking limit of placement

● Cinema-style stereo mixing sound, independent speaker cavity

● Support front shot and back shot

● Unique industrial design for digital projector

● Unique industrial design for game projector similar to XBox

The Vivibright C80 is one of the best smart projectors under $100 available on discount for a limited time. It looks clean and built quite well which will blend well with the surroundings. It is available in White color option. If you're up for it, the Vivibright C80 is available at just $89.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Alfawise A80 Lumens Projector

Main Features:

● Latest HD LCD display technology, 4-inch LCD chip, 1280 x 720resolution.

●2800lm brightness, 15% brighter than ordinary portable projectors, providing vivid color and sharp images.

●Positive and negative 15 degree keystone correction and easy focusing.

●28 inch - 180 inch projecting size,1.2 - 5.5m projecting distance, suitable for big and small rooms.

● Compatible with computer, TV Box, TV Stick, U disk, game consoles, etc.

● Cinema-style stereo mixing sound, independent speaker cavity.

Features an industrial design, that is simple and elegant, the Alfawise A80 includes a plethora of additions. Check out the product features listed above. It is available at a discounted price of $81.99 as part of our smart projectors under $100 list. Head over to this link to get it.

AUN Mini Projector C80

Main Features: Latest 4-inch HD LCD screen display technology

Can project 100 inches screen which is 4 times of 40-inch TV

Sealed internal design for protection, almost no need for parts replacement

Compact design with handy size

Super compatibility with computer, TV box, TV stick

Build in high-fidelity speaker

The AUN Mini Projector boasts a great design and it is the Android version for more controls. It is available at just $89.99 for a limited time as part of our list of smart projectors under $100. Head over to this link to get it.

Vivibright F10 LCD Projector

Main Features

● Multiple interfaces for multiple devices connection

● 2800 lumens brightness and 15,000:1 contrast ratio for clear images

● LED lamp serves up to 50 thousand hours and will not damage your eyes

● 1.2 to 6.8m projection distance for home theatre

● Built-in speaker for wonderful sound effect

● Noise is less than 29dB, quiet design

This option from Vivibright is one of our personal favorite on our list of projectors under $100. The unique design is an eye-catcher and comes with a plethora of features. It is available at $95.99 for a limited time. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all for our list of discounts on projectors under $100. if you're looking to get one for yourself, be sure to note that the price drop is only available for a limited time. So order your share as soon as you can ahead of the expiration.

