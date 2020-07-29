Mid-Year Flash Sale: Get Amazfit Pace for Just $59.99
Considered as one of the best and most affordable smartwatches to keep a track of your fitness levels in style, Amazfit Pace has hit probably its lowest price yet at $59.99 during the ongoing Mid-Year Flash Sale.
Some of its top specs include:
- Multiple sports recorders: track running time, heart rate, pace, calories, speed, cadence, altitude, etc.
- Receive incoming calls, messages, emails, calendar, weather, and app notifications.
- Excellent wristband performance: with GPS, phone-free music, IP67 waterproof.
- Resistant to dust, rain, splashing, and accidental submersion.
Follow these steps to get Amazfit Pace for just $59.99:
- Head over to the product page.
- Click on the Add to Cart button and then go to the cart.
- On the next screen, click on the Check Out button.
- In the Apply Coupon box, enter code AMAZFITPACE (you need to be signed in)
Note: coupon is valid for first 50 units only.
More products on discount:
- POCO F2 Pro 5G for $439.99
- Amazfit Stratos / Pace 2 for $99.99 with code STRATOS2
- Best Seller Xiaomi Redmi 9A for $99
- New Xiaomi Redmi Airdots S for $16.58
- BREAKING sale on latest OnePlus Nord (save over $100)
Or, head over to this link to get access to exclusive discounts live until July 31
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter