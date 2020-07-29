Mid-Year Flash Sale: Get Amazfit Pace for Just $59.99

3 hours ago
amazfit pace

Considered as one of the best and most affordable smartwatches to keep a track of your fitness levels in style, Amazfit Pace has hit probably its lowest price yet at $59.99 during the ongoing Mid-Year Flash Sale.

Some of its top specs include:

  • Multiple sports recorders: track running time, heart rate, pace, calories, speed, cadence, altitude, etc.
  • Receive incoming calls, messages, emails, calendar, weather, and app notifications.
  • Excellent wristband performance: with GPS, phone-free music, IP67 waterproof.
  • Resistant to dust, rain, splashing, and accidental submersion.

Follow these steps to get Amazfit Pace for just $59.99:

  • Head over to the product page.
  • Click on the Add to Cart button and then go to the cart.
  • On the next screen, click on the Check Out button.
  • In the Apply Coupon box, enter code AMAZFITPACE (you need to be signed in)

Note: coupon is valid for first 50 units only. 

