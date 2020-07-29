Mid-Year Flash Sale: Get Amazfit Pace for Just $59.99

Considered as one of the best and most affordable smartwatches to keep a track of your fitness levels in style, Amazfit Pace has hit probably its lowest price yet at $59.99 during the ongoing Mid-Year Flash Sale.

Some of its top specs include:

Multiple sports recorders: track running time, heart rate, pace, calories, speed, cadence, altitude, etc.

Receive incoming calls, messages, emails, calendar, weather, and app notifications.

Excellent wristband performance: with GPS, phone-free music, IP67 waterproof.

Resistant to dust, rain, splashing, and accidental submersion.

Follow these steps to get Amazfit Pace for just $59.99:

Head over to the product page.

Click on the Add to Cart button and then go to the cart.

On the next screen, click on the Check Out button.

In the Apply Coupon box, enter code AMAZFITPACE (you need to be signed in)

Note: coupon is valid for first 50 units only.

