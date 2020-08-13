Xiaomi 10th Anniversary Sale Goes Live – Get RedmiBook 16 with AMD Ryzen5/7 for $829.99

Xiaomi is running a massive 10th anniversary sale, offering discounts on almost all of its products. Its 2020 16-inch RedmiBook is also on sale now available for just $829.99. Here are some of its specs:

  • 16.1 inch 100% sRGB 90% Ratio IPS Screen with 1920 x 1080 Resolution
  • AMD Ryzen5-4500U Hexa Core Six Thread 2.3GHz, up to 4.0GHz
  • AMD Radeon Graphics Integrated Graphics
  • 8GB OR 16GB DDR4 RAM 512GB SATA Expandable SSD
  • 300nits Brightness with 178" Wide Viewing Angle
  • 46Wh Battery and Full-featured Type-C
  • Fn+ K Keys Three Smart Switch Modes

Click here to get RedmiBook 2020 with AMD Ryzen 5-4500U (8+512GB) for $829.99 OR AMD Ryzen 7-4700U (16+512GB) for $999.99

Note that the product ships with Windows 10 Home Chinese version, but you can install the English version through the official ISO files for absolutely free.

More Xiaomi products on discount:

You can check the complete list of Xiaomi and ecosystem products currently on discount over at this page.

