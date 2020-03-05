Asus ROG Phone 2 Down to Extremely Low for a Limited Time – Featuring Snapdragon 855 Plus, 8GB RAM, More

If you're looking to get your hands on a high-end smartphone, be sure to check out our discount on the Asus ROG Phone 2. It is available at a 26 percent discount for a limited so be sure to avail it as soon as you can. Let's dive in to see some more details on the device specifications and design.

Asus ROG Phone 2 Available at $529.99 for a Limited Time Only - Powered By Snapdragon 855 Plus, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage

Starting off with the design, the ROG Phone 2 features a pretty unique design. If you're into smartphone gaming then you are going to love it since every aspect of it compliments it. You get a glowing ROG logo at the back, copper accents on several areas and a dual-camera setup at the back. Overall, you're going to love the smartphone since it is very powerful and optimized accordingly.

If we are talking about games, you must be interested in the device's specifications. The Asus ROG Phone 2 features the powerful Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. In addition to this, the 6000mAh battery is plenty for long gaming sessions. Furthermore, the dedicated cooling mechanism is a great addition as well, keeping the device at a low temperature.

If you're interested in getting the Asus ROG Phone 2 for yourself, it is available at a 26 percent off, priced at $529.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Take note that the price drop is available for a very limited time and it will revert back to its original model, so be wise, act fast and order your share as soon as you can. You might also be interested in checking out our discount on the Amazfit GTR Lite.

What are your thoughts on the Asus ROG Phone 2? Are you looking to get it for yourself? Let us know in the comments section below.