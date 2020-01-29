Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus’ 64MP Camera Won’t Offer Optical Zoom but Will Crop the Pixels to Achieve the Same Effect

According to a previously leaked specifications sheet, the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus are both expected to ship with a 12MP main sensor instead of a 108MP one like the Galaxy S20 Ultra but don’t write them off just yet. Firstly, the primary camera will likely use a new and bigger 1.8μm sensor that will be more proficient than the Galaxy Note 10 Plus’ sensor. Secondly, even though the two phones will supposedly not use the periscope zoom lens that will be on the Galaxy S20 Ultra for carrying out higher levels of zoom, they will rely on a higher resolution camera to achieve the same feat.

Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus’ 64MP Camera Won’t Be Used for Pixel Binning Either

This suggestion comes from the tipster Ice Universe who claims that the 64MP S5KGW2 sensor belonging to both the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus will not output pixel-binned 4-in-1 16MP images and instead, it will use cropping for zooming. This means that the phones will feature lossless zooming instead of optical zooming. The claim has been backed up by leakster Max Weinbach, who also suggests the zoom will be about as good as optical zoom and users will not be able to tell the two apart.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Spec Sheet and Renders Leaked; Snapdragon 855+, Two Screens, and More Features Detailed

The telephoto sensor S5KGW2 of the S20 / S20+ is a special pure 64MP camera. It cannot be 4 in 1 combined into 16MP. It will be used for pixel cropping zoom and 8K video. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 29, 2020

Additionally, it is being alleged that despite having a 12MP camera, the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus will still be able to support 8K video, just like the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Now, 8K video capture requires a camera with a resolution of 33MP and above, which is perhaps why the two phones will use their 64MP cameras for 8K recording purposes. Weinbach also adds that the handsets will probably support 8K at 30FPS, so there’s that.

The one thing I didn't go into detail about was the 64MP zoom camera. It's not optical zoom. Instead, it's just cropping in a bunch because it has a bunch of extra pixels. Will you notice the difference? Probably not. It also means 8K won't look wonky out of a telephoto lens. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 28, 2020

The Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus cameras will reportedly be pretty similar, comprising of the aforementioned 12MP and 64MP sensors as well as a 12MP ultrawide unit. The Galaxy S20 Plus is additionally tipped to sport a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor as well, presumably for improving portrait shots and depth sensing.

The Galaxy S20 series will be unveiled on February 11, and alongside it, possibly the Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Buds Plus, and the Galaxy Watch 2.

You might also like to check out:

Source: Twitter (Ice Universe)

Products mentioned in this post Galaxy Note 10

USD 535.95 Galaxy Note 10 Plus

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.