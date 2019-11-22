Galaxy S11 Design, Penta-Lens Camera, More Revealed in Render Gallery

In recent days, we have been swamped with leaks about Samsung’s next flagships. Fortunately, if you wanted to take a first look at how the Galaxy S11 design will differ from the Galaxy S10’s, look no further. OnLeaks and 91mobiles have teamed up to bring some life-like renders that are said to be based on information from a highly dependable, first-level industry insider. From the design, the Galaxy S11 camera arrangement has also been shown, so let us dive into these details without wasting any more time.

One Complaint Potential Customers May Have Regarding the Galaxy S11 Design Is the Abnormally Large Rear Camera Hump

The first noticeable change in the Galaxy S11 design compared to its predecessor is the relocation of the punch hole camera from the side to the centre, according to the renders. The pinhole also looks a lot smaller than the one on the Galaxy S10. The screen also looks a little curvier on the sides. Apparently, the Galaxy S11 display size will be anywhere between 6.3-6.7-inches and add to that the fact that the renders hint at really thin bezels, the screen-to-body ratio will likely be pretty high.

Samsung May Add Hardware Stabilization to the Galaxy S11’s 5x Optical Zoom Camera Unit

There are also some other interesting Galaxy S11 design details that these renders hint at. First off, the volume and power keys have been moved to the right and the Bixby button is nowhere in sight. Another thing that has apparently been eliminated is the 3.5mm headphone jack that is there on the Galaxy S10, but not on the Note 10. So, no surprises there, everyone saw this coming, to be honest. The phone will reportedly have dimensions of 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm and it will have a glass rear and a metal frame, much like other premium handsets these days.









Now, so far we have heard plenty about the Galaxy S11 camera specifications and features, but these renders also show us the possible sensor arrangement. The phone has a rectangular bump towards the top left, housing no less than five sensors. While three of them are supposedly regular sensors and the fourth is likely the rumored 3D ToF sensor, it’s not known what the purpose of the fifth one is. Other than that, an LED unit and laser autofocus module can also be spotted on the rectangular bulge.























Visually, the Galaxy S11 design seems like a crowd-pleaser, maybe save for the camera array at the back. Then again, if the Galaxy S11 camera turns out to be the optics juggernaut the countless rumors are clamoring it to be, there will be no complaints for sure. If you are wondering, the phone’s supposed main attractions will include a 108MP camera with 5x optical zoom, 8K video recording, and a 120Hz switchable display. We sure are excited about this one. If you are also looking forward to the phone, hit us up below and let us know which leaked features do you want to be on the phone the most.

Source: 91mobiles

