Galaxy Note 20 Design Gets a Much ‘Boxier’ Look Than Galaxy S20 in Latest Renders, With the Same Rear Camera Hump

Samsung just got done unveiling the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra and we’re already greeted by the Galaxy Note 20 design. Granted, these aren’t the official renders, but considering what the company’s practice has been in recent years, it’s not difficult to believe that the images you’re about to see will represent the upcoming flagship phablet. Let us take a look at these renders and see what has potentially changed.

How Will Samsung Make the Galaxy Note 20’s Display a Selling Point When the Galaxy S20 Ultra Already Touts Such a Massive a 6.9-inch Screen?

Thanks to a collaboration between WindowsUnited and YouTube channel WaqarKhanHD, concept renders showing the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra can give you an idea of how these devices will look. From the front, they look identical to the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus, except this time, there’s a third member belonging to the Galaxy Note 20 lineup.

Fresh Galaxy Note 20 Info Talks About a ‘Fine-Tuned’ Display That Will Also Have a High Refresh Rate

In terms of visuals, the Galaxy Note 20 design sports a more ‘rectangular’ look compared to the Galaxy S20 family, and this has been Samsung’s desired choice of shape for many years now. Even if you take a gander at the backside, the rear camera appears to be the same as the one belonging to the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Either the Galaxy Note 20 design you’re seeing in these concept renders weren’t given much thought, or Samsung is finding it more and more difficult to separate the differences between the two flagship series. It’s either of the two.

Sadly, there’s no concrete launch date decided for the Galaxy Note 20, so we’ll have to update you in the future. As for the actual differences, it looks like Samsung may employ some subtle ones. This can range from the slightly improved cameras to a higher refresh rate compatibility on maximum resolutions, to others. Since nothing is confirmed at this stage, it’s best to treat any information as pure speculation. What you can rely on, however, is that ‘boxier’ Galaxy Note 20 design, as we’re confident Samsung’s will choose this look.

Do you believe the Galaxy Note 20 design will be different than what’s shown in these concept renders? Let us know down in the comments.

Source: Windows United

