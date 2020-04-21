Galaxy Note 20 Design Spotted in Alleged Teaser – Image Shows Flagship Without Any Front-Facing Camera Cutout

Thanks to a Galaxy Store teaser, the Galaxy Note 20 design may have been leaked, and it reveals a bold stance that Samsung could intend on taking with the upcoming flagship lineup.

New Image Shows the Galaxy Note 20 Might Sport That Clean ‘All-Screen’ Design

One reader brought the attention of the image to Sammobile. In the Samsung Rewards section, where there’s a featured spot for themes, there are three new Galaxy smartphones that can be seen. One of them is either the Galaxy S10 Plus or the Galaxy S10 5G, as those were the only two models from 2019 to feature a dual-front-facing camera. As for the flagship with a single and centered camera cutout, that belongs to one member of the Galaxy S20 series. The third model is where things get visually interesting, and it may highlight the Galaxy Note 20 design.

Galaxy Note 20 Specs, Features, Cameras Will Sadly, ‘Not Be Significantly Changed’ From Galaxy S20, Says Tipster

No front-facing camera cutout can be seen, which might indicate that Samsung could incorporate an under-screen optics solution for the upcoming two models. However, leaked specifications revealed that the Galaxy Fold 2 won’t feature an under-screen camera, so how is it possible Samsung decided to switch to something new for the Galaxy Note 20? Well, there’s a possibility the front-facing camera might be shifted to the left-hand side, as that area is hidden in the image.

However, previous renders have shown the Galaxy Note 20 design to include a centered front-facing camera cutout, so it’s possible this might be a prototype that mysteriously showed up in this image and nothing else. Remember, there are still a couple of months before the Galaxy Note 20 lineup becomes official, so a lot of leaks and rumors are most likely headed our way.

While our readers would most likely want to see an under-screen camera debut on the Galaxy Note 20, we believe that the technology hasn’t developed yet. However, for those that want to skip the Note 20 simply because of the under-screen camera, then we have excellent news for you if you can wait until 2021, as the Galaxy S21 might feature this change.

Source: Sammobile