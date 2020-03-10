Galaxy Note 20 Design in Fresh Renders Also Reveal Improved Display and Camera Details

As most of you know, the Galaxy Note 20 design is said to be similar to its predecessor, offering a more ‘boxier’ look to help users distinguish between these models from the Galaxy S20 family. Now, new renders show what kind of changes we can expect from the smaller Galaxy Note member, and whether or not will it be worth the upgrade.

Galaxy Note 20 Design Remains Unchanged From the Front, but New S Pen Features and Periscope Camera Can Be Expected

Freshly made renders are brought to you thanks to a collaboration between LetsGoDigital and YouTuber who goes by the name Concept Creator. Showing the potential Galaxy Note 20 design, it retains the same rectangular exterior as the Galaxy Note 10, along with that single punch-hole camera placed at the top center of the smartphone’s display. Looking at visual changes of these renders at the back, we can see a periscope lens, suggesting that Samsung will incorporate at least 3x optical zoom in this model.

Galaxy Note 20 Development Reportedly Started With 128GB of Internal Storage Being Offered for the Base Model

In short, the rear triple camera configuration might be slightly better than the Galaxy S20's optics, but possibly less capable than what the Galaxy S20 Plus offers. That can be a fair decision, assuming Samsung can stamp a reasonable price on the upcoming phablet. The price might be kept low thanks to the base 128GB storage that Samsung is rumored to use. That's actually a step-down from the 256GB storage offered on the Galaxy Note 10's base model but costs need to kept low right?



















If you aren’t satisfied with this Galaxy Note 20 design, perhaps you’ll be more excited to know that Samsung could be working on an improved display for this model. As highlighted by tipster Ice Universe previously, it’s possible the Galaxy Note 20 family features a display that can run at 120Hz at the highest resolution. This display itself might offer an adaptive refresh rate, which switches between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on the content being viewed. This helps to conserve battery life without the user having to toggle any settings. It’s also a feature that Apple is rumored to employ on its iPhone 12 lineup.

Overall, the Galaxy Note 20 design isn’t that exciting so customers will most likely be looking at the internal upgrades. What part of the Note 20 are you most excited to see? Let us know down in the comments.

Source: LetsGoDigital

