Galaxy Note 10 Gets Stable Android 10 Update in Germany

A few days ago, we saw the much-awaited Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update roll out to Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e users in Europe. Even the Galaxy S10 5G got its update in Korea. Now, it is the Galaxy Note 10 series' turn to get a taste of the software. As was the case with the Galaxy S10 series, the software is only available to those who participated in the Galaxy Note 10's One UI 2.0 open beta program. Here's the changelog (in German)

The update is around ~145 MB in size and bears build number N97*FXXU1BSL7. It brings with it all the standard One UI 2.0 features such as a system-wide Dark Mode, Digital Wellbeing stats, new navigation gestures and more.

The actual update should be much larger in size (~1.9GB) and will be available to users in the coming weeks. Samsung usually deploys these updates in Germany and Korea first, followed by the rest of Europe. Furthermore, unlocked variants of the Galaxy Note 10 will get the update before their carrier-locked counterparts, except in the US, where the opposite holds true.

Most international markets will have to wait for at least a month for Samsung's Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update. The US, in particular, may have to wait until February. Some carriers might make it available sooner, but the same can't be said for everyone.

One UI 2.0 isn't nearly as feature-rich as its predecessor. It is, in part, due to most Android 10 features already being a part of Samsung's software. The only perceivable change is the addition of Digital Wellbeing features.

Some of the other changes include ones to the Files app and Contacts, which will now let you 'store' deleted contacts for up to fifteen days. Almost everything else is a cosmetic or QoL change that merely improves upon Samsung's older software.