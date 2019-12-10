Android 10 Update Rolling Out to More Galaxy S10 Users in Europe

The highly-awaited Android 10 update is now rolling out to more users in Europe. It was only available to some participants of the One UI 2.0 beta in Germany. Based on Samsung's official Android 10 roadmap, users would have to wait until January before the software is available in more regions. Scattered reports now indicate that users based in Greece and Slovakia are now receiving Android 10 on their Samsung Galaxy S10.

In Slovakia, the update is only available to carrier-independent devices. It weighs in at about 2GB and is bundled with the December security patch. You can find the full changelog above. A similar update appears to be rolling out in Greece as well.

Galaxy Note 10 Gets Fourth One UI 2.0 Android 10 Beta Update

The One UI 2.0 update brings forth all the standard Android 10 features such as a system-wide dark mode, smoother animations, full-screen gestures, customized system icons and colors, improved interaction and innovation in multimedia, biometric data, simplified operation, or one-handed operation.

Galaxy S10 5G gets stable Android 10 update too

The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G is in a rather unique position. For starters, it isn't available in a lot of markets. It wasn't even supposed to have an Android 10 open beta but got one at the last minute. The program started at a later date, resulting in it receiving beta updates much after its non-5G counterpart. Beta participants will be pleased to know that they are in store for a stable Android 10 build.

Currently, it is only available in South Korea. It is 130 MB in size and bears build number G977NKSU2BSL2. It includes the December 2019 security patch and will roll out to additional regions in the coming weeks.

Lastly, Sammobile reports that some users in Israel have also received Android 10. The software reportedly caused a lot of bugs in some devices, prompting Samsung to put it on hold till the kinks are ironed out. Samsung says that a new update will be available in a few days.

Based on the current progress, we can expect Android 10 to make its way to US devices sometime in January, as promised. Your mileage may vary, though, as it is solely dependant on your choice of career (or lack of thereof.)

