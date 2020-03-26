Android 10 Arrives for Galaxy Fold Users in Europe

The Android 10 update is finally making its way to the Samsung Galaxy Fold. One would expect that a $2,000 device would get software updates on priority, but such is life. To be fair, the Galaxy Fold was notably absent from Samsung's Android 10 roadmap, so we can't really blame the company too much. Besides, the past few weeks have been disastrous, so it's best not to dwell on it.

The Galaxy Fold's Android 10 update has build number F900FXXU3BTCD and includes the March 2020 Android security patch (via Sammobile). It is only available for the 4G version of the foldable in France, and we can expect a wider rollout to commence in the coming weeks. There's no word about when the 5G version will get the update yet. Chances are, it'll take a while, considering that Samsung usually updates its 4G phones first.

The only silver lining for Galaxy Fold owners is that they get a direct upgrade to One UI 2.1. Galaxy S10, Note 10, S9 and Note 9 users received Android 10 in the form of One UI 2.0. It means that Galaxy Fold users now have access to several Galaxy S20 series' features such as Quick Share, Single Take, and the likes.

Barring a few hiccups with the Galaxy Fold, Samsung's overall report card for its Android 10 deployment is nothing short of stellar. Not only did the company promise updates to devices that wouldn't have received them otherwise, but it also delivered the software before the schedule. But, things might get grim from this point on, considering that a lot of employees responsible for testing software might not be working at full capacity. Several mid-range Samsung phone owners could experience some delays when it comes to the Android 10 update.