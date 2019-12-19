Galaxy Fold 2 Design, Camera Allegedly Shown in Latest Image Gallery

The Galaxy Fold didn’t have the best of launches, suggesting that an upgrade might be seen when it comes to both the Galaxy Fold 2 design as well as its durability. Unfortunately, a lot of you may have mixed feelings about the latest allegedly leaked image gallery because not only does the Galaxy Fold successor look a lot different, it looks like it will have fewer features too.

Galaxy Fold 2 Design Shows a Clamshell-Based Form Factor; Could Be Cheaper Than Its Predecessor

The image gallery allegedly revealing the Galaxy Fold 2 design originated from Weibo and was posted by a tipster we’ve come to know and appreciate, Ice Universe. According to what he has shared, you can bet the Galaxy Fold 2 will look nowhere near what its predecessor looked like and it almost looks like Samsung took inspiration from the recently announced Motorola Razr.

Galaxy Fold 2 to Reportedly Cost Less Than $1,000

In short, the Galaxy Fold 2 design is reminiscent of those traditional flip phones that we were used to seeing back in the day. In the images, when the Galaxy Fold 2 is not being used, it looks like it can effortlessly slip in your pocket, with the folded side revealing notifications and the time. The folded part also reveals a dual-camera and LED flash, with a single front-facing shooter present in a punch-hole style cutout. However, this camera setup features one lens less than the triple sensor array present on the original Galaxy Fold.









It almost looks like Samsung is attempting to provide a less expensive Galaxy Fold successor by cutting features in the process. The Korean giant actually shared concept images of how the Galaxy Fold 2 design will look like back in October of this year. Unfortunately, Samsung offered no details as to when this new model would arrive in the market. Rumor has it that both the Galaxy Fold 2 and the Galaxy S11 family will be unveiled on February 18, 2020, in San Francisco, so we’ll see if this turns out to be true or not.

This time hopefully, Samsung incorporates a more durable chassis for the Galaxy Fold 2, and given the PR disaster the company had to tackle following the Galaxy Fold release, we believe the company will be a little more careful this time around. Looking at this kind of ‘downgraded’ Galaxy Fold 2 in terms of features, it’s not difficult to imagine a smaller price tag than the exorbitant $1,980 sum Samsung is currently charging for the Galaxy Fold.

Despite this, the company is quite ambitious for 2020, believing that it can ship 6 million foldable smartphones next year. The question is whether or not this new Galaxy Fold 2 design will provide better utility to users? That’s something we’ll find out in the near future, so stay tuned.

Source: Twitter (Ice Universe)

