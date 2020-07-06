Mark Your Calendars, Here’s When the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Might be Released

It was believed that Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Galaxy Fold 2 will go on sale on August 5. However, could it be that Samsung is planning an early release? Since there is no official word from the company, a noted tipster Max Weinbach stated earlier today that the South Korean giant might have something planned for is on July 27.

Take note that the tipster does not encourage reading too much into details since these are mere speculations and the final words rest with the company. As per the news, the Galaxy Note 20 will go on pre-order the same day Samsung announces it. According to the news outlet ET News (via Sammobile), the Galaxy Note 20 will be released on August 21.

July 27th is a date I've seen mentioned a few places. Not sure what its about, but its Samsung related. Again, not sure what it means or what's happening. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 6, 2020

However, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Fold 2 will be released later on. The potential delay is because of the constrained supply of the ultra-thin glass layer that will go on top of the Galaxy Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. It is also possible that the Galaxy Fold 2's supply is affected due to the ongoing health crises. Henceforth, the availability of Samsung's foldables will remain scarce throughout the year.

If you're looking forward to the release, the Galaxy Note 20 will feature a whopping $1,200 price tag. The Galaxy Fold 2, on the other hand, is said to be $100 cheaper compared to the $1,980 Galaxy Fold 2. There have been other reports surrounding the price tipped to be even higher than what just mentioned.

Take note that the final word rests with Apple and we are only speculating at this point. We will let you guys know as soon as we hear the official word from the company. Do you think Samsung should revise its pricing strategy following the Galaxy S20 series release? Share your views with us in the comments.