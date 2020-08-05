Samsung Announces the New Galaxy Watch 3 With ECG Tracking, Fall Detection, Titanium Finish and More

After resting in the rumor mill for months, Samsung has now announced its new Galaxy Watch 3 - the company's next-generation smartwatch. This time around, Samsung is making two finishes available for the Galaxy Watch 3 - stainless steel and titanium. The latter offers more durability coupled with a rotating bezel design for navigation purposes.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Features Blood Oxygen Tracking, ECG, Fall Detection, and More Fitness Additions in a Smaller Chassis

The Galaxy Watch 3 has been leaked extensively in all of its glory and the watch offers more than what was leaked. Here's a complete rundown of the most important features that you can look forward to.

Display and Design

As mentioned earlier, the design of the Galaxy Watch 3 is not that different from its predecessor. It offers a circular display with a rotating bezel for operations. Combined with high-quality leather, the stainless steel model complements an elegant look. The Galaxy Watch 3 is 14 percent thinner, 8 percent smaller in size, and 15 percent lighter compared to the original Galaxy Watch. The display is 360 x 360 Super AMOLED, Always-On, Gorilla Glass so it's durable and sturdy. The Galaxy Watch is 5ATM plus IP68 certified, so its dust and water-resistant.

Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 3 offers a fluid navigation system, the rotating bezel that you can perform to operate several functions of the watch. You can toggle between widgets, scroll to apps, and open them, scroll through notifications, and more. The rotating bezel also allows you to control the music being played on your phone.

Internals

In terms of internals, you get 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage capacity and runs on Samsung's Exynos 9110 which is a dual-core CPU with 1.15GHz. It runs Titen-based wearable OS version 5.5. As for connectivity, it includes Bluetooth 5.0, GPS. As for battery life, the Galaxy Watch 3 features a 340mAh battery in the 45mm and 247mAh battery in the 41mm variant.

Watch faces and Personalisation

There are over 80,000 watch faces to choose from in the Galaxy Store and if you're looking to be creative, you can always design your own. 40 different complications will allow you to mold the watch according to your preferences and needs, displaying the most relevant information. You can even customize watch faces that match your clothes.

Health and Fitness

In terms of health and fitness, the Galaxy Watch 3 has improved significantly. Blood Oxygen tracking will be able to measure and record oxygen saturation in a certain span of time so you can compare and contrast your health over time. The Health Monitor app will now include Blood Pressure monitoring as well as Electrocardiogram or ECG readings. This makes the Galaxy Watch 3 a direct competitor to the Apple Watch's latest models. The Galaxy Watch is also capable of detecting falls which will allow it to send an SOS notification to your selected contacts. This is another feature taken from the Apple Watch.

For fitness trackers, the Galaxy Watch 3 adds Running analysis which will allow you to read real-time feedback when you're on a run. You also get six-factor post-workout reports. You also have the option available to track your cardio progress as you can read VO2 max readings, allowing you to analyze your oxygen intake.

Samsung health offers 120 video workouts that you can select from your Galaxy smartphone and cast it to your Samsung Smart TV, The galaxy Watch 3 will take care of the rest. The watch is also equipped with sleep tracking and management. The new sleep score and insight will allow you to sleep and wake up better.

Miscellaneous and Release

Other features include automatic reply options for messages and images. You can also watch photos and emoticons and reply to them. The gestures include clenching and unclenching your fists to receive a phone call, muting alarms, and calls by rotating your wrists. LTE models of the Galaxy Watch 3 are also available, so you can just leave your phone at home.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is available in three color options - Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic Silver. The Titanium model is only available in Mystic Black. The stainless steel model will come with a premium leather strap while the titanium model will feature a metal strap. It comes in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm. The Galaxy Watch 3 will be available on August 6. Learn ore here.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is great, and we can't wait to test it for ourselves and check out the real-world performance.