Right now, there are countless rumors revolving the Galaxy S11 lineup, to the extent that the rumored launch date hasn’t even been part of the conversation. Sure, there have been times when the launch period was discussed, with Samsung rumored to unveil the Galaxy S11 series in February 2020, but an exact time frame wasn’t provided. Well, things should be looking up, because according to a tipster, the Galaxy S11 launch date could be before MWC 2020 officially kicks off.

Samsung’s Galaxy S11 Launch Date Could Also Include a Galaxy Fold Successor Unveiling

According to the tipster Ice Universe, who has a decent track record when it comes to news surrounding Samsung, the Galaxy S11 launch date is said to be February 18, 2020. This will be the time that Samsung is not only rumored to launch the Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11, and the Galaxy S11 Plus, but also the successor to the original Galaxy Fold, which we’ll be referring to as the Galaxy Fold 2 for the time being.

Galaxy S11’s Battery Certification Shows the Flagship Will Have a Bigger Capacity Than the Note 10 Plus

The tipster reveals that the location of the unveiling is San Francisco, USA. To remind you, this is the same city where Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S10 range, with the only difference being that the launch date was a couple of days ahead; February 20 instead of the rumored February 18. Whether or not the Korean giant aims to hold the event at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium is not confirmed, but we’ll find out in the near future.

Rumors: Samsung Electronics is tentatively launching the Galaxy S11 series and clamshell foldable phones in San Francisco, USA on February 18, 2020. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 11, 2019

Normally, Samsung lets the press know about the unveiling an entire month before the event takes place, so we’ll probably get to know more about the Galaxy S11 launch date in the month of January. Since there’s not a whole lot of time remaining for December to end and January to start, chances are potential customers won’t have to wait much longer.

While we’re expecting a powerful trio of premium smartphones, it looks like Samsung’s marketing campaign might be centered around the Galaxy S11 lineup’s camera configuration. After all, even though the Galaxy S10 family had impressive camera hardware, they were ultimately trumped by the competition, meaning that a serious game-changer needed to arrive, or Samsung would risk losing more market share globally.

Let us hope that the hype created so far isn't in vain and like always, we’ll update you on the exact Galaxy S11 launch date in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.

Source: Ice Universe

