Motorola has officially unveiled the new Razr with a 6.2” foldable plastic OLED display, Android 9 Pie, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and 6GB RAM. It also has an external 2.7” OLED glass OLED display which is used for phone, messages and app notifications.

2020 Motorola Razr

After a lot of hype, Motorola has finally announced the new Razr phone. Its design is a throwback to the original Razr, which was the most popular phone of its era. The main highlight of the new Razr is the plastic 6.2"OLED display that fold horizontally. The display has a notch at the top which houses a camera and speaker (no face unlock tech here), and it folds from the bottom. There is a chin at the bottom which has a fingerprint sensor and USB-C port. The external 2.7" OELD display is made of glass and shows notifications, music controls and selfie camera mode.

As per initial hands-on impressions, the display fold is invisible during usage, unlike the Samsung Fold. The company is confident of the foldable display used in the Razr and taken precautions to ensure that users are not able to break it easily.

Razr has the same snappy feel that its popular predecessor used to have when the phone is opened and closed. Initial impressions confirm that it is extremely satisfying to use. Users can snap the phone close to end calls, and open it to attend them.

The cameras have standard 2019 features: night mode, portrait mode and a few other gimicky features that third-party apps also provide: cinemagraph and spot color which turns everything in your photo into black-and-white, expect for the color you pick. Motorola has packed a bunch of AI in the camera modes, which should help users take better photos and selfies.

Perhaps the only disappointing aspect of the new Razr is that it has mediocre specifications for a flagship phone. It has a Snapdragon 710 processor and 6GB RAM, while competitors usually have a top-end Snapdragon processor and more than 10GB RAM. As long as it does not hurt the phone's performance and battery life, users might be ok with the compromise since the phone's form factor far outshines its internals.

Motorola has also included a Retro Razr mode, which is kind of like an easter egg that brings up the old-school Razr interface. Only 2000s era kids will remember.

Motorola Razar will be available for $1,499 in January 2020. For this price, Motorola is also providing 24/7 chat support and 24 hour turnaround time for repairs. The company will also provide free repairs and replacements if Razr breaks down during normal use. The phone is definitely expensive but when you compared it to other foldable phones in the market like Samsung Fold and Huawei Mate X, it is the cheapest of them all.

Specifications

Here are the complete Motorola Razr specs:

Main Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, octa-core, 2.2 GHz

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, octa-core, 2.2 GHz RAM : 6 GB

: 6 GB Internal Storage : 128 GB

: 128 GB Operating System : Android 9.0 Pie

: Android 9.0 Pie Battery Size: 2510 mAh

2510 mAh Charging : 15W TurboPower

: 15W TurboPower Main Display (Flex View): 6.2” foldable plastic OLED Resolution: 2142 x 876p Aspect Ratio: 21:9 (Cinemavision)

(Flex View):

External Display (Quick View): 2.7” glass OLED Resolution: 600 x 800p Aspect Ratio: 4:3

(Quick View): Cameras: Rear Camera: 16MP, f/1.7, 1.22um, EIS, Dual Pixel autofocus (AF), Laser AF, Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual LED flash Front Camera: 5MP, f/2.0, 1.12um, screen flash

Networking : Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual band 2.4 & 5GHz Bluetooth 5.0 Cellular: LTE, CDMA, UMTS, GSM

: