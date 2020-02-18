Galaxy Fold 2 Camera Configuration to Be the Same as the Galaxy S20 Plus’, Not the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s

A tipster has revealed that the Galaxy Fold 2 camera isn’t going to be as ambitious as the sensor configuration belonging to the Galaxy S20 Ultra. It will still be a capable image capturing machine, just not the high-end one for 2020 that you were expecting. Regardless, we expect Samsung to charge no more than an arm and a leg, just like it did with the previous-generation Galaxy Fold.

Max Weinbach has tweeted some details belonging to the Galaxy Fold 2 camera, saying that it will feature the Galaxy S20 Plus camera setup. This means that the second-generation foldable flagship will most likely be equipped with a 12MP wide unit, a 64MP telephoto module, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a Time-of-Flight sensor. The report also implies that the phone will have a 10MP front camera, which will be embedded within the rumored 7.7-inch internal display. However, it’s possible that the under-display camera technology will not be ready in time for the launch and the other possibility of the hole punch camera seems like the more obvious choice.

Galaxy Fold 2 Launch Might Happen Much Sooner, as New Codename, Under-Display Camera Details Leak Out

Galaxy Fold 2: front cover is infinity V display. Main is either hole punch or under display camera. New form of SPen. S20+ camera setup. Ceramic and stainless steel. Will come in Blue, Silver, Gold, Pink, Black. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) February 17, 2020

It’s also being alleged that Samsung’s upcoming foldable phone will be compatible with the S Pen and it seems like the South Korean giant is developing a new kind of stylus to work with the phone. Due to supply-side limitations that different sources are commenting about, the phone might not feature the new UTG (Ultra Thin Glass) technology. According to a previous tip, the device will have the Snapdragon 865 under the hood and offer 5G connectivity, though, with Snapdragon 865 Plus rumors alive, we believe that the new silicon will be a better choice, seeing as how Samsung intends to charge a hefty sum for this model.

In addition to talking about the Galaxy Fold 2 camera, Weinbach also said that the front cover will be an Infinity V display and the chassis will sport a combination of steel and ceramic. The phone will likely be available in the colors blue, black, silver, gold, and pink. As for the release date, it is tipped to arrive in Q3 2020, possibly in July, with the same price tag as its predecessor, which means that unsurprisingly, it will fetch around $2,000.

Do you think that for its rumored 4-digit price tag, the Galaxy Fold 2 camera should have been a little more versatile? Let us know down in the comments.

Source: Twitter (Max Weinbach)

