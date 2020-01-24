Galaxy Fold Successor to Come With 108MP Camera, Snapdragon 865, S Pen and more

Samsung's Galaxy Fold was, at best, a proof of concept. Its fragile design combined with the prohibitive price ensured put it beyond the grasp of most average users. Despite its rocky launch, the foldable tablet sold fairly well in several markets. The results seem to be enough to convince Samsung about the viability of foldable devices- and a Galaxy Fold sequel is reportedly in the works, according to XDA Developers' Max Weinbach.

I just got word that Samsung will likely be launching the true Galaxy Fold successor in Q2 of this year. If I've conglomerates all the different reports correctly, it should have an 8" display, 108MP camera, ultra thin glass, SPen, Snapdragon 865 and 5G. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 24, 2020

The original Galaxy Fold shipped with flagship-tier hardware, and it appears that its successor will do so too. Unlike the regular Galaxy S and Note series, it will retain a Qualcomm SoC across all markets. Furthermore, it'll also come with the Galaxy S20 Ultra's 108 MP camera sensor, which will very likely be coupled with sensors from the Galaxy S20 series' cameras. Whether or not it will come with 100x hybrid zoom and space zoom remains to be seen.

Second-generation Galaxy Fold will also be 5G-ready

The Galaxy Fold is meant to double up as a tablet, and it will do well when paired with an S Pen. The second-generation Galaxy Fold will also come with an S Pen and its associated features. S Pen support coupled with the massive screen size will allow it to be used as a graphics tablet. Furthermore, Samsung makes the best smartphone displays in the market, allowing users to perform color-sensitive tasks with relative ease.

One of the many complaints users had with the original Galaxy Fold was about its plastic screen. Samsung didn't have much of a choice in the regard, as using glass was out of the question due to its physical limitations. An earlier report told us that the second-generation Galaxy Fold will come with a glass screen. While it does make the tablet a little more fragile, it goes a long way towards improving its longevity.

The second-generation Galaxy Fold is shaping out to be a promising device. Samsung has, to the best of its ability, addressed the issues with the original Galaxy Fold. However, its success will largely be determined by its price. Despite the more robust hardware and top-of-the-line specs, it would be hard to sell a near $2,000 tablet in the open market.

Rumors say that Samsung will unveil the second-generation tablet alongside the Galaxy S20 series. The chances of that happening seem rather bleak, as it will divert everyone's attention away from the company's 2020 flagships. An August release alongside the Galaxy Note 11/20 seems more likely.

