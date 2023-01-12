Dungeon and Fighter Open World Action RPG Now in Development

NEXON, the Japanese video game publisher and developer specializing in online games, announced that an open world action roleplaying game based on its prized Dungeon and Fighter IP is now in development. No details were unveiled at this time other than the target platforms, which include PC, mobile, and consoles.

Dungeon and Fighter is by far NEXON's biggest intellectual property, having registered over 850 million players across various games. The latest Dungeon and Fighter title to make it on Western was the fighting game DNF Duel, developed by Arc System Works for NEXON. DNF Duel got a 7.5 out of 10 score here on Wccftech.

DNF Duel is a broken fighting game that lives by the philosophy of "Everyone's busted, so it's balanced." The game is going to push the right buttons for a lot of fighting game enthusiasts. At the same time, its mechanics are easily approachable for casual audiences who want to see cool moves executed easily. I believe that the game will be in the same category as games like Fantasy Strike in terms of accessibility (it will also be better than Fantasy Strike overall).

This newly announced open world action RPG is not the only Dungeon and Fighter project in development. NEXON subsidiary NEOPLE is also working on the 3D sidescrolling action RPG OVERKILL and on Project AK, formerly known as Project BBQ, now a Soulslike action RPG instead of an MMORPG. Korean players also got their hands on Dungeon and Fighter Mobile in 2022.

Beyond Dungeon and Fighter, NEXON's lineup includes The First Descendant, Warhaven, VEILED EXPERTS, GODSOME: Clash of Gods, Project DX (based on Durango: Wild Lands), and Embark's THE FINALS and Arc Raiders. Earlier today, NEXON also finally launched KartRider: Drift, the free-to-play cross-platform multiplayer arcade racing game. It's available on PC (Steam) and mobile (Android, iOS).