Project BBQ Is Now a Soulslike Dungeon Fighter Action RPG for Consoles

Project BBQ, announced several years ago by Nexon subsidiary Neople as a 3D Dungeon Fighter Online game powered by Unreal Engine 4, has been rebranded.

It will be henceforth known as Project AK, but that's far from the only change. Whereas Project BBQ was targeting PC, Project AK is now described as a Soulslike action RPG for consoles. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean it won't come out on PC, too.

Dolmen, the Sci-Fi Soulslike by Massive Work, Launches on May 20th

Project AK Dungeon & Fighter IP, Unreal Engine-based console platform Soul-like Stylish action role-playing Project AK puts the fun of action as the top priority, and provides an impressive narrative and top-level We aim to complete the next-generation Dungeon & Fighter action.

Project AK might still be some time away from release, though. Neople is recruiting several developers in key positions such as game planning (game balancing, level design, content planning, game PM), programming (game client programming), game graphics (3D background modeling, 3D terrain design, 3D effect, technical artist, UI/UX, background, character), technical support (QA), and multimedia (sound, video).

The latest trailer from the project dates back to December 2020, when the game was still known as Project BBQ; it may not be representative of the new direction.

Dungeon Fighter fans do have something else to look forward to. The fighting game DNF Duel, in development at Arc System Works, is getting a second Open Beta test this Friday on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The game is scheduled to launch on the aforementioned platforms plus PC on June 28th.