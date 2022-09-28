Menu
Company

THE FINALS Multiplayer FPS Shows Impressive Destruction Ahead of Alpha Playtest

Alessio Palumbo
Sep 28, 2022, 05:55 AM EDT
The Finals

Embark Studios pivoted its main focus away from ARC Raiders in 2022, opting to push out THE FINALS as its debut game.

THE FINALS is a team-based multiplayer first-person shooter. Yesterday, the Swedish studio shared a lot more about the game, including an impressive gameplay trailer and lots of interesting tidbits of information. To begin with, Embark Studios (founded by former Battlefield boss Bach) is betting heavily on server-side movement and destruction.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Free-to-Play Team-Based Multiplayer FPS THE FINALS Announced for PC

Server-side movement & destruction has been a holy grail in game development for a long time
and we’re really proud to have made it a reality in THE FINALS. Rather than having movement
physics running on the client-side (ie the computer you run the game on), environment movement
happens on the server. That implies there’s a single truth for physics, for all players at the same
time. In turn, that allows for physics-driven movement on indeterministic surfaces. Yeah, that’s a
mouthful, we know, but it means that players can move at the same time on moving platforms, in a
multiplayer setting. Or that you and your friends can experience being in the same collapsing
house together, in sync. It’s an exciting topic, and it fundamentally changes the way dynamic multiplayer can be played.

Throwing things is definitely a part of the game. Barrels and other physical items in the
games are interactable and throwable. And yes, you can put them on fire.

The most exciting part is perhaps that there will be an Alpha Playtest for THE FINALS starting tomorrow, and you can register via Steam.

In the Alpha, players can expect:

  • 12-player Extraction Mode featuring four teams of three;
  • 42 different weapons, gadgets, and abilities;
  • One map based on the Old Town of Monaco;
  • Character builder with three types (heavy, medium, light), with each type featuring unique weapons, gadgets, attributes (like hp and movement speed), unique attributes, and visual customization options.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order