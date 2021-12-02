KartRider: Drift Closed Beta #3 Giveaway – Steam Codes for Everyone!

Nexon's KartRider: Drift arcade racing game is holding its third Closed Beta test next week, and we've got five thousand Steam codes for you to grab!

Just complete the Gleam form below and take your key. However, you'll have to hold on to it until 4 AM PST on December 8th, which is when the codes will be active and redeemable.

KartRider: Drift Closed Beta Giveaway – Plenty of PC and Xbox One Codes

Here's the beta schedule, by the way:

PST (UTC -8) : 4:00 PM Wednesday, December 8 - 5:00 AM Wednesday, December 15

: 4:00 PM Wednesday, December 8 - 5:00 AM Wednesday, December 15 CET (UTC +1) : 1:00 AM Thursday, December 9 - 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 15

: 1:00 AM Thursday, December 9 - 2:00 PM Wednesday, December 15 AEDT (UTC +11): 11:00 AM Thursday, December 9 - 12:00 AM Thursday, December 16

The developers of KartRider: Drift have been refining the experience since the previous Closed Beta event. Here's a recap of the main changes you can expect, straight from a recent blog post.

New "Driving Convenience" Features : Our new driving convenience features will help first-time Racers learn to understand the tracks, master kart controls, and even assist with driving directions. After all, it takes practice to start seeing the perfect racing lines!

: Our new driving convenience features will help first-time Racers learn to understand the tracks, master kart controls, and even assist with driving directions. After all, it takes practice to start seeing the perfect racing lines! Driving Direction : Right? Left? In the thrill of the race, Driving Direction will help new Racers gain awareness of which direction to go. That, in turn, will help them become more aware of the course and bring them one step closer to being expert drivers!

: Right? Left? In the thrill of the race, Driving Direction will help new Racers gain awareness of which direction to go. That, in turn, will help them become more aware of the course and bring them one step closer to being expert drivers! Track Guidelines : New to a track? Have no fear! Track Guidelines will show new Racers the ideal driving path of each track to give them the edge in a race!

: New to a track? Have no fear! Track Guidelines will show new Racers the ideal driving path of each track to give them the edge in a race! Quick Automatic Return : It's not hard to get back on track! Quick Automatic Return puts Racers back where they need to be should they get turned around in a collision, meander off the trail, or fall off a cliff!

: It's not hard to get back on track! Quick Automatic Return puts Racers back where they need to be should they get turned around in a collision, meander off the trail, or fall off a cliff! New "Drift Convenience" Features : Drifting is the name of the game (literally!), but it's a technique that can take some time to master. Our new drift convenience features will teach new Racers how to combine the timing and angle of their drift to get them where they want to go. Before you know it, it'll become second nature!

: Drifting is the name of the game (literally!), but it's a technique that can take some time to master. Our new drift convenience features will teach new Racers how to combine the timing and angle of their drift to get them where they want to go. Before you know it, it'll become second nature! Drift Zones : When's the best time to start a drift? When's the best time to end it? Drift Zones visually display the best start and end points of your drift. Now you can visualize and plan your drifts ahead of time!

: When's the best time to start a drift? When's the best time to end it? Drift Zones visually display the best start and end points of your drift. Now you can visualize and plan your drifts ahead of time! Drift Correction : Want a few more pointers on how to achieve the perfect drift? Drift Correction adjusts your kart's direction by calculating your drift usage and duration. It'll even let you know when you might be over- or under-steering and keep you from going the wrong direction after drifting!

: Want a few more pointers on how to achieve the perfect drift? Drift Correction adjusts your kart's direction by calculating your drift usage and duration. It'll even let you know when you might be over- or under-steering and keep you from going the wrong direction after drifting! Wait, There's More! You could run the same track a hundred times and never have the same experience. Endless scenarios await! We've added in a couple new features that'll help make even the more difficult situations more fun.

You could run the same track a hundred times and never have the same experience. Endless scenarios await! We've added in a couple new features that'll help make even the more difficult situations more fun. Quick Automatic Return : When you're jamming down the track at top speed, it can be difficult to maintain control if you bump into something. Quick Automatic Return adjusts your direction in advance, prior to a collision, to help you correct your kart and get back into the race!

: When you're jamming down the track at top speed, it can be difficult to maintain control if you bump into something. Quick Automatic Return adjusts your direction in advance, prior to a collision, to help you correct your kart and get back into the race! Reduced Collision Force: Need a guardian angel? Reduced Collision Force will prevent you from repeatedly reversing and moving forward to get back on course after a collision. It'll also guide you to avoid accidentally selecting a difficult route, at least until you're ready for it!

The beta also features the improved tutorial and the new License Mode missions. The full version of KartRider: Drift will be released next year for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One with cross-play functionality.