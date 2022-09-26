Menu
Company

DNF Duel will Receive Two Updates Throughout the Rest of the Year; New Project Teased

Ule Lopez
Sep 26, 2022, 11:18 AM EDT
DNF Duel

Ah, DNF Duel; compared to Arc System Works’ other games like Guilty Gear Strive and BlazBlue Centralfiction, it’s a much newer game competitive-wise. That said, it did get a balance update last month centered on removing a few infinites and nerfing three characters; Hitman, Striker, and most notably, Swift Master.

On the topic of patches, at CEOtaku 2022 last night, it was announced that this game would have two upcoming updates planned throughout the remainder of 2022. These update announcements also have a video from DNF Duel director Ryousuke Kodani, which you can watch below.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Warhaven Is a Multiplayer Game About Medieval Sword & Sorcery Fights; CBT Starts Soon on PC

Anyways, on the topic of the first patch. This update will focus on fixing various bugs and issues within DNF Duel outside its balance. it's slated to release within the next few days. These bugs include the screen locking up and freezing during online games and controller problems on the PC version. More bugfix patches could potentially come in the future.

The second update, scheduled to launch in late December, is a bit more intriguing. It’s a balance update, and to quote Kodani directly, he says, “Our direction is to add only buffs for all characters!” This could have some interesting ramifications for the DNF Duel’s meta and tournament scene and could have a character become top tier through that update. It still can be a breath of fresh air for some characters that need it.

Finally, director Kodani mentioned another project related to DNF Duel is happening, and it’ll take a while to finish. He was vague about it, and it could mean various things, such as netcode optimizations, public lobbies like Guilty Gear Strive, or the most interesting possibility: DLC fighters. We don’t know exactly what this will be, but we’ll continue to update as more information on DNF Duel’s future is released. DNF Duel is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

Products mentioned in this post

DNF Duel
USD 50

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order