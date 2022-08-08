Menu
ARC Raiders Is the Latest Game to Be Delayed to 2023

Alessio Palumbo
Aug 8, 2022
ARC Raiders

Today, Swedish developer Embark Studios (founded nearly four years ago by former EA and DICE executive Patrick Söderlund) announced the delay of its debut game ARC Raiders, which is now expected to land at some point in 2023.

As you might recall, ARC Raiders was unveiled at last year's The Game Awards as a free-to-play cooperative shooter set in a sci-fi/post-apocalyptic version of Earth. The game will be released on PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), GeForce NOW, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.

Enlist.
ARC Raiders is a cooperative third-person shooter where you and your squad of Raiders unite to resist the onslaught of ARC – a ruthless, mechanized threat descending from space.

You play as one of the Raiders, a rogue group of resistance fighters. With the help of a patchwork early warning system, you fight to protect our home against enemies dropping from orbit. ARC is faceless and unfeeling, but no one could accuse ARC of being unresponsive. In fact, ARC responds to resistance with ever-increasing destruction.

Resist
As a Raider, you know that defeating ARC requires more than simply pointing and shooting a gun and more than one person trying to be a hero. When ARC is around, lone wolves never make it very far.

As underdogs, we need to believe in something bigger than our own strength, in something unapologetically human. That’s why we come together. United amid the unlikelihood of success, what seemed implausible may just become the best course of action. So, by all means, come prepared and plan ahead, but sometimes you just have to wing it.

Jump right into the fray in a free-to-play world.
Scavenge the ruins of the past. Wield tools and gadgets to outsmart the enemy. Use on-the-fly tactics, your surroundings, and physics to your advantage. If you and your squad play well together, one day the stars may again become beacons of hope instead of omens of oblivion.

Reimagine the third-person shooter – Go beyond simply matching ammo to a weapon. Experience action where combat demands unrehearsed creativity.

Reimagine cooperation – ARC pursues you relentlessly, but together you can overcome these faceless foes. Fight, flee, and fine-tune, shoulder to shoulder with your squad.

