Download macOS Big Sur beta 2 right now for your Mac

Apple has released macOS Big Sur beta 2 for registered developers. You can download it right now over the air.

macOS Big Sur Beta 2 has Arrived for All Registered Developers, Experience the Future of the Mac with Lesser Bugs

Interested in knowing what is new in macOS Big Sur? Check out our launch post here:

Download macOS Big Sur Without Developer Account

Apple's next-generation operating system for the Mac is currently in beta and the second developer preview just dropped a while back. Building upon the first beta, macOS Big Sur beta 2 comes with loads of bug fixes and performance related enhancements. And since we are so early into the beta lifecycle therefore there is a possibly that this update might even feature some visual changes as well. But before we highlight them in a separate post, let's walk you through the process of installing the second beta over the air.

Download macOS Big Sur Beta 2 Over the Air

Assuming you have the first developer beta installed on your compatible Mac, follow the steps below on how to install the latest update over the air:

Launch System Preferences

Click on Software Update

When the latest update shows up, simply download it





Let the update download properly and then install onto your Mac. If you have a fast Wi-Fi connection at home or office then you should be done with it all in a matter of minutes.

There are other ways available through which you can download macOS Big Sur beta 2. There's even a method for downloading the OS without a developer account. Everything, along with all the details, is linked below.

It is highly recommended that you install this update right now, especially if you have the beta installed on a device that serves as your daily driver.

Looking to install macOS Big Sur beta? Check out the links below: