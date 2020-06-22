macOS Big Sur Official – New Dock Designs, Updated Widgets, Fresh Control Center and an Aesthetically Upgraded UI for Apps
The new macOS update is called Big Sur and one of the biggest changes arriving coming with the update is a UI overhaul that makes Big Sur appear more like iOS in terms of aesthetics. What that means is that there is a lot of translucency, with app icons present in the Dock now resembling apps running in iOS too. In short, this might be one of the best UI design choices for macOS that Apple has made in years. Let us take a look at the different features the company has announced.
Control Center
macOS Big Sur brings Control Center to the desktop for the very first time, giving users access to features like brightness control, toggle Dark Mode, Night Shift, and other toggles.
New Widgets
With macOS Big Sur, users will be able to customize widgets like World Clock and Notes, and then add them to the Notification Center with ease.
New UI Elements
The Messages app for Mac has also been revamped, with the Maps app also getting a nice update when the update officially drops in the future.
New Safari Features
Apple’s browser Safari is getting new iCloud Keychain functionality, along with updates to app extensions and enhanced privacy options. Additionally, you can now set a background for the start page, and there’s an integrated translation tab for when you want real-time language conversions.
