List of macOS Big Sur Beta Compatible Macs and MacBooks

Here is a list of all the Macs compatible with the newly released macOS Big Sur beta. The list includes iMac, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Pro and iMac Pro models.

macOS Big Sur Beta is (Surpringly) Compatible on a Lot of Existing Macs, See if Yours is in the List

It would be a complete understatement to say that Apple provides legendary software support for its own hardware. And we have a complete list of Macs that are compatible with macOS Big Sur beta, and needless to say that we are thoroughly impressed this time around as well. Have a look below and see if your current MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, iMac Pro or Mac Pro is in the list. Chances are, it is.

MacBook (Early 2015 or newer)

MacBook Air (2013 or newer)

MacBook Pro (2013 or newer)

Mac mini (2014 or newer)

iMac (2014 or newer)

iMac Pro (2017)

Mac Pro (2013 or newer)

If your Mac is on the list, then you can not only take the current beta for a spin but you will also receive the final update whenever it is released later this year. This is nothing but great news and goes on to show that you can actually buy Apple's very own hardware for the sake of software promise alone.

Planning to install macOS Big Sur beta on your Mac right now? I will somewhat advise against it. macOS betas tend to be extremely notorious when it comes to bugs. I can still recall the days of macOS Catalina where everything was a catastrophic mess, which subsequent updates somewhat manage to fix, but not quite. So it is recommended that you play a little safe when it comes to installing macOS updates, especially when they are in beta. If you have a spare Mac lying around, and that happens to be in the above compatibility list as well, then testing out the new software on that computer is a much safer bet. Rest is entirely your call.

