You can now download the full and final macOS Big Sur 11 / 11.0.1 final installer with and without the Mac App Store right now.

Final Version of macOS Big Sur is Now Available for Download, Get the Installer and Update Today

After one exciting beta rollercoaster ride, the full and final version of macOS Big Sur is now available to download for everyone around the globe. Yes, everyone. It's not a phased rollout. If your Mac is in the list below, you can go ahead and install the update immediately.

MacBook (Early 2015 or newer)

MacBook Air (2013 or newer)

MacBook Pro (2013 or newer)

Mac mini (2014 or newer)

iMac (2014 or newer)

iMac Pro (2017)

Mac Pro (2013 or newer)

Before we dive into the download part, let's just have a quick look at the official changelog for the update first. It's quite a lengthy read, but that's a good. Grab a coffee and dig right in.

Download the New Update Over the Air

This is the route everyone should take if they want to experience the latest update without any sort of fuss. Although you are not required to take a backup of anything since over the air updates go smoothly, it's still a good idea to take one anyway, just in case.

Follow the steps below and download macOS Big Sur 11 / 11.0.1 over the air:

Make sure you have saved all your pending work - documents, photos, videos

Launch System Preferences

Click on Software Update

Wait for a few seconds and the macOS Big Sur update will show right up

Install the update from here, that's all

The whole thing may take a while to download and install, so it's better to let it all happen in peace, or just before bedtime when you don't need your Mac for anything at all. Once downloaded and installed, you can start enjoying the new features of macOS Big Sur immediately.

Download macOS Big Sur from Mac App Store

If you want to take the plain and simple route of installing Big Sur from the Mac App Store, you can do that as well. Simply click on the link below and it will launch the Mac App Store instantly. Click on GET and you will be done.

If you don't choose to install macOS Big Sur immediately, the installer will lay dormant in the /Applications folder.

Download the macOS Big Sur Installer Without the Mac App Store

Note: Patcher is not ready for macOS Big Sur just yet. Once it is, we will remove this note.

You can get the standalone installer without the Mac App Store. It's a slightly tricky process, but it is completely worth it, especially if you are planning to do a clean install of Big Sur using a USB drive. Follow the steps below and you will be up and running:

Download the macOS Big Sur Patcher by going to:

Launch the app. If you are being told that you can't launch the app then go to System Preferences > Security & Privacy and here you should find an option called 'Open Anyway.' Click on it

Click on the Patcher app again and it will launch just fine

Click on Continue

Click on Options in the menu bar at the top and uncheck the Auto-apply Post Install Patches feature

You will see two options on the display - Browse for a Copy and Download a Copy. Click on Download a Copy

You will be notified about the download size and that it will be downloaded in the Downloads folder of your Mac. Click on Start Download to begin the download

Once done, you will see the macOS Big Sur installer in the Downloads folder, ready to be turned into a USB installer, or you can share the image file with someone who needs to upgrade to Big Sur - entirely your call.

Clean installing Big Sur? You'll need to create a bootable USB drive before doing anything else:

