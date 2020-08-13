Dead by Daylight Gets Cross-Play and Cross-Friends Features Today

Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive announced the debut of the highly anticipated cross-play and cross-friends features in the popular asymmetrical horror game, boasting impressive numbers such as 25+ million players and over a million daily players on average.

However, the recently released Dead by Daylight mobile version won't be in the cross-play matchmaking pool due to the differences in the game systems and architecture compared to PC and consoles.

A while ago, Behaviour also discussed Cross-Progression, which will be added to Dead by Daylight next month but only for a few platforms.