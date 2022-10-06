Dead by Daylight Kicks Off Halloween with a New Event and Free Weekend

Dead by Daylight is now joining in the spooky time with its own celebration. The game is going to have a new in-game event that'll be accessible on October 13. This new event allows players to unlock new cosmetics and face off against intense challenges. Additionally, it's been confirmed that the game will enter a Free Weekend.

From October 13 to November 3, players will be able to face off against the Fog's unsettling atmosphere and take in the slew of new content, including several horrifying cosmetics. Dead by Daylight's lobby and loading screens will be decked with fearsome pumpkins and frightful decorations.

You can watch the spooky trailer for Dead by Daylight below:

Players will also experience new gameplay, requiring them to gather and steal “Void Energy.” Lastly, daily login rewards will be available, encouraging players to connect to the game every day. If you want to join in on the fun, Dead by Daylight will host a Free Weekend from October 27 to November 1. The game will be available for Halloween enthusiasts.

A new Rift will open on October 12, and with it, we have a new Tome, which features memories for Ghost Face and Mikaela Reid. Players would be remiss not to take advantage of the many surprises that await them as they progress through the Rift, including Charms, Outfits, and exclusive mask variations for Ghost Face.

Additionally, the Dead by Daylight store will have a few more treats, including Rare outfits for Albert Wesker. Players can also take advantage of the limited-time Tricks and Treats Collection, featuring exquisite Halloween Costumes in the form of 2 new Very Rare Outfits for Jane Romero and Dwight Fairfield – Hollywood Glamour and Toilet Paper Mummy.



Dead by Daylight Steam, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Epic Games Store, Windows Store, and Nintendo Switch. Enjoy your Halloween experience in Dead by Daylight.