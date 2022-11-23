Dead by Daylight “Forged in Fog” Chapter Goes Medieval with New Knight Killer

Get ready to go medieval on some survivors' asses, because the latest Dead by Daylight chapter, “Forged in Fog,” is all about the knights and bloody armor. The new killer is actually called The Knight, and has the ability to summon up to three guards to help them in their murderous work. The new chapter also adds another map, The Shattered Square, and lets you play with bots in custom games for the first time. You can check out a trailer for the Forged in Fog chapter, below.

The medieval theme for Forged in Fog is interesting, as there were recent rumors Dead by Daylight would be crossing over with Ubisoft’s For Honor. Could we perhaps still see some For Honor content introduced during this chapter? Or did Forged in Fog perhaps start as a For Honor crossover then lose the license for some reason? There are a lot of possibilities to consider. In the meantime, here’s everything the Dead by Daylight team up in Montreal has cooked up for Forged in Fog...

New Killer – The Knight

The Knight’s Powers

Special Ability – Guard Patrol: The Knight has 3 loyal Guards: The Jailer, The Assassin, and The Carnifex. Activate your Power to create a Patrol Path for one of your Guards to follow. While planning your Patrol Path, you can arrange for your Guard to engage in an action. Possible Actions include damaging a Generator and destroying a Pallet or Breakable Wall.

Guard Special Ability – The Hunt: When a Guard detects a Survivor in or around his Patrol Path, The Hunt begins. The Guard will begin pursuit, leaving a Standard on the ground, and attempt to Injure or Down the Survivor. The Survivor can end The Hunt early by grabbing the Standard, unhooking a Survivor, or outlasting The Guard. Guards will cycle one after the other in a consistent order, with each one having a different speciality. The Carnifex breaks and damage objects faster. The Assassin stays on the Hunt for the longest. The Jailer patrols longer and faster than the others.

The Knight’s Perks

Nowhere To Hide: Upon kicking a Generator, the aura of all nearby Survivors will be revealed.

Hex: Face the Darkness: Injure a Survivor to ignite a Hex Totem tied to that Survivor. When that Hex is active, every other Survivor outside your Terror Radius will scream intermittently, revealing their position. The effect fades when the cursed Survivor is Injured or Downed. It deactivates entirely once the Hex Totem is cleansed.

Hubris: Whenever you are stunned by a Survivor, that Survivor becomes Exposed for a duration.

New Survivor – Vittorio Toscano

A voyager from a lost age and willing wanderer of realms, Vittorio Toscano strove to unearth the mystic and arcane – a ceaseless quest that remains ongoing. Untold years of exploration in The Fog have forged him into an exemplary leader, frustrating Killers with intuitive instincts and a fearless disposition.

Vittorio Toscano’s Perks

Potential Energy: After repairing a Generator for a brief uninterrupted duration, this Perk can be activated. Upon activation, all repair progress will not contribute to that Generator. Instead, it will charge up to 20 Tokens, storing a considerable dose of repair progress. Once gained, Tokens can be used to immediately transfer repair progress into a Generator of your choosing. All Tokens will be lost when injured, while some will be lost upon failing a Skill Check.

Fogwise: Hitting a Great Skill Check while repairing a Generator will reveal the Killer’s Aura briefly.

Quick Gambit: When you are chased in the vicinity of a Generator, any Survivor repairing that Generator will receive a repair speed boost.

New Map – The Shattered Square

Hear the tale of The Shattered Square, where the flames of dishonour smolder and the stench of decay hangs thick. Once prosperous and full of life, the village was ravaged by The Knight and his loyal followers. The Forged in Fog Chapter introduces this new Map – The Shattered Square – from a new Realm – The Decimated Borgo.

Bots in Custom Games

We’re thrilled to announce that Bots are now available in Custom games. Moving forward, the host of a Custom lobby will have the option to add up to 4 Bot Survivors to their game. So next time you’re missing a player, or if you simply want to try out a new Killer in a low-pressure environment, look to the Bots for assistance. Note that at this time, Bots cannot equip Perks.

Dead by Daylight can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch, Stadia, and mobile devices. The Forged in Fog chapter is available now.