Menu
Company

Silent Hill: Ascension Interactive Series from Bad Robot and Dead by Daylight Devs Revealed

Nathan Birch
Oct 19, 2022, 07:05 PM EDT
Silent Hill: Ascension

Today during their Silent Hill Transmission presentation, Konami revealed the future of their franchise, and they covered a lot of ground. In addition to the long-rumored Silent Hill 2 remake, they teased the Annapurna-Interactive-published Silent Hill Townfall, the creepy spin-off Silent Hill f, and perhaps most outside of the box of all, Silent Hill: Ascension.

Silent Hill: Ascension is an upcoming “interactive video streaming experience” from Montreal-based Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive with art direction by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Games. As for what the series might be about, the teaser doesn’t reveal much, but Konami promises it will be a chance to “shape Silent Hill canon, forever.” You can check out the teaser trailer, below.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Gotham Knights Recommended PC Requirements and a Wide-Ranging Overview Trailer Shared

Need to know more? Here’s how producer Jacob Navok describes the project…

“For over 20 years, Silent Hill has haunted my memories. Lately, I enjoy watching streamers playing Silent Hill with their fans. We love the feeling of being scared together, of experiencing fear with friends. It's why watching horror films in a theater is so fun.

Silent Hill: Ascension takes that feeling of communal fear to a massive scale. It's a live, real-time interactive series where millions of fans will watch together as the chilling story unfolds. You can change its outcomes, and even be a part of scenes. There is no reset button. The decisions that you make mean life or death in the story. It's your chance to shape Silent Hill canon, forever.”

For those confused by the whole interactive series thing, Silent Hill: Ascension is being produced in association with Genvid, who have made several “Massively Interactive Live Events,” as they call them.

“MILEs are cloud-powered, highly engaging, live broadcast events that allow audiences of any size to have meaningful interactions with the content being streamed. With MILEs, you can reach and monetize brand new audiences with a relaxed but engaging set of experiences which combine the most compelling aspects of games and broadcast media.”

Related StoryNathan Birch
Apex Legends May Add Cut Titanfall Character Jester “Very Shortly” After Season 15

Silent Hill: Ascension is set to go live sometime in 2023.

Products mentioned in this post

Dead by Daylight
USD 90

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
Filter videos by
Order