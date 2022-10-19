Silent Hill: Ascension Interactive Series from Bad Robot and Dead by Daylight Devs Revealed

Today during their Silent Hill Transmission presentation, Konami revealed the future of their franchise, and they covered a lot of ground. In addition to the long-rumored Silent Hill 2 remake, they teased the Annapurna-Interactive-published Silent Hill Townfall, the creepy spin-off Silent Hill f, and perhaps most outside of the box of all, Silent Hill: Ascension.

Silent Hill: Ascension is an upcoming “interactive video streaming experience” from Montreal-based Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive with art direction by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Games. As for what the series might be about, the teaser doesn’t reveal much, but Konami promises it will be a chance to “shape Silent Hill canon, forever.” You can check out the teaser trailer, below.

Need to know more? Here’s how producer Jacob Navok describes the project…

“For over 20 years, Silent Hill has haunted my memories. Lately, I enjoy watching streamers playing Silent Hill with their fans. We love the feeling of being scared together, of experiencing fear with friends. It's why watching horror films in a theater is so fun.

Silent Hill: Ascension takes that feeling of communal fear to a massive scale. It's a live, real-time interactive series where millions of fans will watch together as the chilling story unfolds. You can change its outcomes, and even be a part of scenes. There is no reset button. The decisions that you make mean life or death in the story. It's your chance to shape Silent Hill canon, forever.”

For those confused by the whole interactive series thing, Silent Hill: Ascension is being produced in association with Genvid, who have made several “Massively Interactive Live Events,” as they call them.

“MILEs are cloud-powered, highly engaging, live broadcast events that allow audiences of any size to have meaningful interactions with the content being streamed. With MILEs, you can reach and monetize brand new audiences with a relaxed but engaging set of experiences which combine the most compelling aspects of games and broadcast media.”

Silent Hill: Ascension is set to go live sometime in 2023.