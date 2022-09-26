Dead by Daylight Reportedly Meeting For Honor in an Unlikely Crossover

The Dead by Daylight series has crossed over with a wide range of franchises, ranging from Halloween, to Stranger Things, to Resident Evil. Of course, all these IP has something in common – they’re all horror franchises. Well, it seems like Montreal-based Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive is looking to branch out a little further than usual with their next crossover.

According to the established Dead by Daylight insider account DBDLeaks, the game’s next chapter will be a crossover with Ubisoft Montreal’s For Honor franchise. Huh… okay! On the plus side, it seems a new map is also on the way.

Next chapter comes with completely new Map (from entirely new realm)! Oh yeah, and I forgot to announce that this chapter is inspired on #ForHonor franchise.#DeadbyDaylight #dbdleaks #leaksdbd #dbd pic.twitter.com/v3CnP0lTs6 — DBDLeaks (@LeaksDbd) September 24, 2022

Of course, take this with a grain of salt for now. Dead by Daylight x For Honor is certainly an odd choice if true, but think about it enough, and it perhaps makes a certain amount of sense. For Honor is certainly violent, and some characters, including story mode boss Apollyon, have a somewhat horrific vibe. Of course, another explanation could simply be that two Montreal-based teams met at a bar, started talking about collaborating, and decided “Screw it, why not?”

The latest Dead by Daylight chapter is Resident Evil: Project W, the second collaboration with Capcom’s popular horror franchise. The update add two Survivors, Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers, and a diabolical new Killer in Albert Wesker. It also makes significant tweaks to the Racoon City Police Station map introduced in the first RE crossover, splitting it in two, thus making it easier to navigate. You can get more information on Resident Evil: Project W here.

Dead by Daylight is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch, Stadia, and mobile devices. Project W launched on August 30 and new chapters typically kick off around every three months, but that isn’t consistent, so it’s hard to say when exactly the rumored For Honor content may arrive.