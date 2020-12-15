Activision and developer Treyarch have released Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update 1.08 across all platforms, and here are the main changes.

The new update for Cold War weighs in at roughly 6.70GB on PlayStation 5, while the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One update weighs in at 6.87GB. On PC, players are required to download 5GB of new data for the new patch, whereas PS4 owners only need to download around 3.30GB of data.

The full release notes haven’t been shared just yet, but Treyarch did release the main list of changes included with this update via Twitter, which includes PC stability updates, weapon tuning for multiple classes, perk tuning, zombie fixes and updates, multiplayer mode updates, spawn improvements and more.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update 1.08 Key Changes Weapon tuning for multiple classes, including tactical rifles

Perk tuning, including reducing Flak Jacket protection

MP mode updates • Spawn improvements

Zombies fixes + updates, including 2-player splitscreen

PC stability updates

Our new #BlackOpsColdWar update goes live at 11PM PT, featuring weapon and Perk tuning, Zombies updates, PC improvements, and more. Watch for patch notes before Season One goes live, covering these changes and everything coming to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone on Dec. 16th. — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 14, 2020

Warzone players can expect a separate download arriving tomorrow at the start of Season One on December 16th.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.