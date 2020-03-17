Call of Duty: Modern Warfare New Update Brings Warzone Solo Mode and More
A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update is now live on all formats, introducing new features for Warzone as well as fixes and more.
The new update brings a playlist update for the game's multiplayer mode.
PLAYLIST UPDATE:
Multiplayer:
- Cranked Kill Confirmed
- Mercenary Moshpit
- Atlas Superstore 24/7 (10v10) “Doorbuster 24/7”
- Gunfight is now St. Patrick’s Day themed!
The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update also brings Solo Mode for Call of Duty: Warzone.
The Basics
In Solos, you drop into Verdansk alone with Battle Royale rules. That means no squadmates, no friends – only you and a pistol with a few bullets. Think of this as Free-For-All in a traditional Call of Duty game, but on a massive scale.
As you loot, complete Contracts, and survive against up to 149 other players, the circle collapse will roll in just as it does in a normal Battle Royale. The Gulag will still welcome in prisoners of the Warzone, but if you die in that 1v1 Gunfight, forget any form of redeployment – you’re out for good.
The last Operator standing wins.
The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update also brings some general fixes. You can the full list of fixes below.
GENERAL FIXES:
- Fix for a rare bug where players could have increased movement speed after coming out of the Gulag and back into the game
- Fixed a bug where players may find their weapon in a stowed position and are unable to reload or use their weapon
- In some cases, players could become stuck under Buy Stations when prone. This has been fixed
- The Threat UI could disappear from the screen if players complete a contract while they are being hunted from a Bounty Contract. This has been fixed
- Updated text to “Redeploy Squadmate” to make it a little more obvious on screen when you can buy back a teammate
- Fix for the last objective in the “Boats and Trains” Mission not tracking as intended
- Kills are now credited to the player who downed the enemy player.
- Fix for an exploit where players were able to shoot while downed
- Fixed a bug where players were unable to deposit cash using balloons if their settings were set to “Contextual Tap”
- Fixed a bug where players were able to clip into the walls in the Hospital
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Call of Duty: Warzone is also available as a standalone download on all formats.