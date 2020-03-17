Call of Duty: Modern Warfare New Update Brings Warzone Solo Mode and More

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update is now live on all formats, introducing new features for Warzone as well as fixes and more.

The new update brings a playlist update for the game's multiplayer mode.

Microsoft Says They Have 16 First-Party Xbox Studios, Hinting at a New Acquisition

PLAYLIST UPDATE: Multiplayer: Cranked Kill Confirmed

Mercenary Moshpit

Atlas Superstore 24/7 (10v10) “Doorbuster 24/7”

Gunfight is now St. Patrick’s Day themed!

The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update also brings Solo Mode for Call of Duty: Warzone.

The Basics In Solos, you drop into Verdansk alone with Battle Royale rules. That means no squadmates, no friends – only you and a pistol with a few bullets. Think of this as Free-For-All in a traditional Call of Duty game, but on a massive scale. As you loot, complete Contracts, and survive against up to 149 other players, the circle collapse will roll in just as it does in a normal Battle Royale. The Gulag will still welcome in prisoners of the Warzone, but if you die in that 1v1 Gunfight, forget any form of redeployment – you’re out for good. The last Operator standing wins.

The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update also brings some general fixes. You can the full list of fixes below.

GENERAL FIXES: Fix for a rare bug where players could have increased movement speed after coming out of the Gulag and back into the game

Fixed a bug where players may find their weapon in a stowed position and are unable to reload or use their weapon

In some cases, players could become stuck under Buy Stations when prone. This has been fixed

The Threat UI could disappear from the screen if players complete a contract while they are being hunted from a Bounty Contract. This has been fixed

Updated text to “Redeploy Squadmate” to make it a little more obvious on screen when you can buy back a teammate

Fix for the last objective in the “Boats and Trains” Mission not tracking as intended

Kills are now credited to the player who downed the enemy player.

Fix for an exploit where players were able to shoot while downed

Fixed a bug where players were unable to deposit cash using balloons if their settings were set to “Contextual Tap”

Fixed a bug where players were able to clip into the walls in the Hospital

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Call of Duty: Warzone is also available as a standalone download on all formats.