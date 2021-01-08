A new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone update has gone live across all platforms, and we’ve got you covered with the release notes.

The new update for both Cold War and Warzone packs new multiplayer gameplay modes alongside the new 24/7 playlist in two 6vs6 maps: Crossroads Strike and Raid. In addition, the update adds new Gunfight Blueprints and additional weapon tuning. Down below you’ll find the release notes for the new update.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Update January 7th Release Notes GLOBAL Daily Challenges Addressed an issue that could prevent new Daily Challenges from appearing.

Addressed issues preventing the following Daily Challenges from tracking properly: "Team Deathmatch Challenger" "Hardcore Challenger" "Hardcore Champion"

Season Challenges Addressed an issue that could prevent progress from tracking for the "Mass Casualties" Challenge when using a Cruise Missile. MULTIPLAYER Featured Playlists Raid + Crossroads Strike 24/7 [NEW] Includes TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint on Raid and Crossroads Strike. Hardcore version also available in Quick Play.

Gunfight Blueprints [NEW] 2v2 Gunfight matches using new randomized Weapon Blueprint-based loadouts.

Fireteam: Dirty Bomb Duos [NEW] Fireteam: Dirty Bomb played with 20 players (10 teams of Duos).

Nuketown 24/7 [UPDATED] Nuketown ’84 Holiday replaced with Nuketown ’84.

Face Off

Prop Hunt

Fireteam: Dirty Bomb Modes Gunfight Added extra models and collision to prevent being able to kill enemies at their spawn in Game Show at the start of a match.

Combined Arms Adjusted time in Combined Arms: Assault when a zone is captured.

Scorestreaks H.A.R.P. Addressed an issue in Hardcore modes where Spy Planes exiting the map could override the mini-map being active, even if a H.A.R.P. was still active.

Care Package Fixed a rare crash that could occur when calling in a Holiday Care Package.

Operator Missions Adjusted XP values for Operator Missions. ZOMBIES Stability Added various stability fixes. Gameplay Closed various map exploit areas.

Addressed an issue that prevented the Ammo Mod from appearing on the player’s weapon immediately after using the Pack-a-Punch. Dead Ops Arcade 3 Addressed an issue where the player could load into Dead Ops Arcade with the wrong Operator Skin.

Addressed an issue where the player could be downed by walking underneath a spike trap.

Addressed different effect issues occurring when transitioning from solo play.

Addressed various particle effect issues. Onslaught (PS4/PS5) Addressed an issue where a player could lose their Bronze chalice after a private match. WARZONE Featured Playlists Verdansk Verdansk Quads - 152 Players Trios – 150 Players Duos – 150 Players Solos – 150 Players Plunder Quads – 100 Players

Rebirth Island Resurgence Trios – 45 Players Mini Royale Duos – 40 Players



In other Black Ops Cold War and Warzone news – Treyarch and Raven Software also shared some details about next week’s mid-season update which will launch on January 14th. This update will add new content in both Zombies and multiplayer. “Get ready to drop into a massive new Fireteam map with your squad in Sanatorium, and fight for control of the nuclear codes in the all-new 6v6 MP mode, Dropkick”, the official blog reads.

“In Zombies, we’re turning the intensity up to 11 in the new Cranked mode, where every zombie killed resets the timer counting down to your demise. And in Onslaught, Raid joins the map list along with new Dark Aether intel for Zombies fans on PlayStation.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone are available globally now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The most recent update was released last month. Unfortunately, this update caused some problems while accessing the new Season 1 content.