Massive New Call of Duty Warzone  Update 1.34 Being Rolled Out; Weighs in at 133GB on PC

A massive new Call of Duty Warzone update is currently being deployed across all platforms, packing file size management changes, and more.

The major new update launches Season 2 Reloaded across both Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. Alongside new maps and modes, the new update adds two new operators, the new ZRG 20mm sniper rifle and various new bundles.

Season Two Reloaded will go live in #Warzone at 11 PM PST. Check out the fixes/changes to Armor spawns, the AUG, Attachments, and more by reading the patch notes linked below: https://t.co/bUrqXx9ELU pic.twitter.com/2XUcXQVU3o — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) March 31, 2021

According to developer Raven Software, this new update is larger than normal due to the optimization of data. As such, the 1.34 Season Two update clocks in at 52GB on PS5/PS4 and 57.8GB on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. PC Players only playing the standalone version of Warzone are required to download 52.4GB of data, whereas the update weighs in at a massive 133.6GB for both Warzone and Modern Warfare.

We’ve included the official release notes down below:

Call of Duty Warzone Update 1.34 Season 2 Reloaded / Black Ops Cold War All Platforms GENERAL Fixed Dev Error 6634 for Xbox.

Fixed subtitles for Sims, Beck, and Garcia. GAMEPLAY Armor should now spawn consistently as ground loot across all matches.

The Tactical Map has been updated:

You can now double-click to place a Danger Ping. When hovering over some pingable objects you'll now sometimes get the name of the object, making it easier to see what you're pointing at. It should now be slightly easier to point at exactly what you want when items are very close to one another. Changed "Delete Pings" text to "Remove My Pings".

On Rebirth Island, an out of map exploit was fixed near Chemical Engineering.

In Plunder, Self Revive can now be dropped via the Quick Inventory menu.

With keyboard/mouse or any Bumper Ping control scheme, holding the Ping button down for a short time will let you clear all your placed pings at once. WEAPONS The Cold War AUG’s base recoil magnitude has been increased.

Cold War weapon unlocks now appear properly in the After Action Report. ATTACHMENTS The Suppressor muzzle now correctly displays muzzle flash concealment as a pro.

The Cavalry Lancer barrel now increases damage done to vehicles.

Smooth zoom/variable zoom scopes will now properly mount on vertical walls.

Fixed some ADS firing animation issues on scopes.

Fixed a bug where some Cold War barrels were not having their intended effects. OPERATORS Baker’s fourth Operator Mission Objective to eliminate 15 enemies using a weapon with an attached 2x magnified scope or greater now tracks properly.

Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War are available globally now across PC and consoles.