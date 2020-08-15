New CoD Warzone and Modern Warfare Update August 14th is Massive on Xbox One; Addresses Weapon Model Corruption Bug

Infinity Ward has rolled out a new minor Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare update that turns out to be quite massive for Xbox One players.

As said, the update itself is a minor one and packs a few bug fixes, including one that addresses the apparent corruption of weapon models on screen.

Whereas the patch weighs in at a meager 1.2GB for PS4 players, and between 0.88GB and 1.83GB for PC players, the minor update clocks in at a rather massive 66.3GB due to an issue with the patch delivery process. “Due to an unforeseen bug with the Microsoft patch delivery process, this download requires Xbox users to redownload files they already have, but it does NOT impact the overall install size”, developer Infinity Ward writes. “We're working closely with Microsoft to ensure future updates are smaller in size.”

After applying the update, Xbox One players can expect the following size for Modern Warfare and Warzone on their console:

Warzone Only: 99.5GB

Full Game (Warzone and Modern Warfare): up to 183GB

We’ve included the release notes for this update down below:

CoD Warzone and Modern Warfare Update August 14th Release Notes GENERAL FIXES: Fix for weapon models (sights and weapons picked up) corrupting on screen

Fix for an error that could occur when selecting “Play Again” option in Warzone

Fixed a bug where players could use the rope ascender through a closed door in Downtown

Fixed an issue where the world model of the Common AUG was appearing invisible in Warzone The increased map counts in our playlists caused some maps to not appear in playlist rotations. To help them appear more regularly, we’re removing the following maps from each mode listed below: Headquarters - Removing Arklov Peak and Shipment

Kill Confirmed -Removing Aniyah Incursion

Cyber Attack - Removing Aniyah Incursion

Hardpoint - Removing Piccadilly and Aniyah Incursion

Search and Destroy - Removing Rust

Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone are available globally now for Xbox One, PS4, and PC.