New Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone Update Released; Alters Warzone’s Trios Mode and Packs Various Fixes
A new multiplayer Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone update is available now across all platforms which alters Warzone’s Trios mode.
The new update packs new playlists for both Modern Warfare’s multiplayer mode and Warzone alongside general fixes across PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
One of the most interesting changes is the addition of the new “Scopes and Scatter Guns” BR Trios playlist which replaces the regular BR Trios mode, with sniper rifles and shotguns being the only weapons available in the playlist.
You’ll find the full release notes, as supplied by Activision, for this new update down below:
Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone Update Release Notes PC/PS4/XO April 14th
PLAYLIST UPDATE:
Modern Warfare:
- Adding Drop Zone in both core and Hardcore (Removes Deathmatch Domination)
- Adding 'Stir Crazy' Playlist - 10v10 playlist with Cranked, Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Hardpoint
- Adding Hardcore 'Stir Crazy' Playlist - 10v10 playlist with Kill Confirmed, Cranked, Domination, and Team Deathmatch
- Removing NVG Realism Mosh Pit
Warzone
- Adding "Scopes and Scatter Guns" BR Trios playlist - Snipers and Shotguns only (Replaces regular BR Trios)
GENERAL FIXES:
- Fixed an issue on PC where players would lose the ability to use Field Upgrades purchased when replacing Armor Plates while in the Buy Station menu
- Upon picking up a dropped SKS, the initial raise audio would be heard globally. This has been fixed.
- Fix for Azur’s “Brother’s Keeper” skin displaying the incorrect headgear while in the multiplayer squad walk
- Added icons to the killcam to show if you were killed by someone using Dead Silence or Stopping Power
- Fix for the stats graph for the Renetti appearing incorrectly
Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone are available now globally for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Call of Duty: Warzone, Activision's standalone Battle Royale mode was released across all platforms last month.