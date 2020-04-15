New Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone Update Released; Alters Warzone’s Trios Mode and Packs Various Fixes

A new multiplayer Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone update is available now across all platforms which alters Warzone’s Trios mode.

The new update packs new playlists for both Modern Warfare’s multiplayer mode and Warzone alongside general fixes across PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

New Modern Warfare and CoD Warzone Patch March 26 Released on PC/PS4/XO; Full Patch Notes Inside

One of the most interesting changes is the addition of the new “Scopes and Scatter Guns” BR Trios playlist which replaces the regular BR Trios mode, with sniper rifles and shotguns being the only weapons available in the playlist.

You’ll find the full release notes, as supplied by Activision, for this new update down below:

Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone Update Release Notes PC/PS4/XO April 14th PLAYLIST UPDATE: Modern Warfare: Adding Drop Zone in both core and Hardcore (Removes Deathmatch Domination)

Adding 'Stir Crazy' Playlist - 10v10 playlist with Cranked, Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Hardpoint

Adding Hardcore 'Stir Crazy' Playlist - 10v10 playlist with Kill Confirmed, Cranked, Domination, and Team Deathmatch

Removing NVG Realism Mosh Pit Warzone Adding "Scopes and Scatter Guns" BR Trios playlist - Snipers and Shotguns only (Replaces regular BR Trios) GENERAL FIXES: Fixed an issue on PC where players would lose the ability to use Field Upgrades purchased when replacing Armor Plates while in the Buy Station menu

Upon picking up a dropped SKS, the initial raise audio would be heard globally. This has been fixed.

Fix for Azur’s “Brother’s Keeper” skin displaying the incorrect headgear while in the multiplayer squad walk

Added icons to the killcam to show if you were killed by someone using Dead Silence or Stopping Power

Fix for the stats graph for the Renetti appearing incorrectly

Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone are available now globally for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Call of Duty: Warzone, Activision's standalone Battle Royale mode was released across all platforms last month.