Black Ops Cold War Description, Release Date and Pre-Order Editions Leaked

2020's Call of Duty, Black Ops Cold War, just got a massive leak shared by CODTracker. The info was grabbed from the latest update files of last year's Modern Warfare game.

There are even details of the Ultimate Edition content, and the release date is hinted by a little note suggesting that one of the pre-order bonuses will have to be redeemed by November 13th, 2021; usually, these codes expire exactly one year after release.

The official reveal for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is due for tomorrow.