Black Ops Cold War Description, Release Date and Pre-Order Editions Leaked

2020's Call of Duty, Black Ops Cold War, just got a massive leak shared by CODTracker. The info was grabbed from the latest update files of last year's Modern Warfare game.
There are even details of the Ultimate Edition content, and the release date is hinted by a little note suggesting that one of the pre-order bonuses will have to be redeemed by November 13th, 2021; usually, these codes expire exactly one year after release.
The official reveal for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is due for tomorrow.
The iconic Black Ops series is back with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - the direct sequel to the original and fan-favorite Call of Duty: Black Ops.
Black Ops Cold War will drop fans into the depths of the Cold War’s volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s. Nothing is ever as it seems in a gripping single-player Campaign, where players will come face-to-face with historical figures and hard truths, as they battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters and more.
As elite operatives, you will follow the trail of a shadowy figure named Perseus who is on a mission to destabilize the global balance of power and change the course of history. Descend into the dark center of this global conspiracy alongside iconic characters Woods, Mason and Hudson and a new cast of operatives attempting to stop a plot decades in the making.
Beyond the Campaign, players will bring a Cold War arsenal of weapons and equipment into the next generation of Multiplayer and Zombies experiences.
Welcome to the brink. Welcome to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
Ultimate Edition
The Ultimate Edition is packed full of content and delivers the best value for fans. Contents include:
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War game
Note: console versions include current-gen version and next-gen version when it launches
Land, Sea and Air Pack
- 3 Operator Skins
- 3 Vehicle Skins
- 3 Weapon Blueprints
Battle Pass Bundle (1 Season Battle Pass + 20 Tier Skips)
Confrontation Weapons Pack
Pre-order and receive:
- Early access to the Open Beta
- Iconic Operator Frank Woods and an assault rifle Weapon Blueprint for immediate use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone
- 10 Tier Skips for immediate use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone
