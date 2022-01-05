CES 2022 Recap: AMD’s Ryzen ‘Zen 4 / Zen 3D’ & Radeon ‘Radeon RX 6000’ Updates, Intel’s 12th Gen ‘Laptop/Desktops’ For Everyone, More NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 GPUs

Earlier today, AMD, NVIDIA & Intel hosted their CES 2022 conferences, unveiling several next-gen CPU and GPU technologies so we are here to give you a recap of everything that happened during each respective show.

The AMD, NVIDIA, Intel CES 2022 Recap: Next-Gen 5nm CPUs, Vertical Stack Chips, Mainstream Processor Options, Powerful & Power-Friendly GPUs For Desktop & Notebooks and More!

There are a lot of announcements still to come from other manufacturers and companies but we have to talk about what the big three (AMD/Intel/NVIDIA), presented during their respective show cases.

AMD CES 2022 Product Lineup & Announcements

AMD was the first to kick off its CES 2022 keynote with CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, presenting a host of new products from team Ryzen and team Radeon. First up, we have to talk about AMD's latest Ryzen 6000 'Rembrandt' APUs, powered by the 6nm Zen 3+ CPU and RDNA 2 GPU cores. AMD launched a total of 13 new laptop APUs, featuring support for the latest interconnectivity and also delivering a lot of performance while being super efficient at it. The lineup will be shipping in various laptops in February 2022.

Talking about CPUs, AMD also unveiled two new desktop launches for 2022, their Ryzen 3D V-Cache chip known as Ryzen 7 5800X3D with up to 8 Zen 3 cores and 96 MB of L3 cache which is coming to AM4 desktops in Spring 2022. But the most biggest CPU update comes later this year in 2H 2022, in the form of Zen 4. The AMD Ryzen 7000 series was made official for the AM5 socket platform with PCIe Gen 5 & DDR5 support on a brand new LGA 1718 socket. A prototype was shown running at 5 GHz across all cores and running Halo Infinite.

AMD didn't stop at just Ryzen, the Radeon team also delivered a whole slew of updates in the form of 6nm and 7nm RDNA 2 GPUs. The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT for $199 US & RX 6400 for $149 US will serve the entry-level masses on the desktop side while the Radeon RX 6000M XT & RX 6000S GPUs will handle mobility space. The Radeon team also announced new Radeon Software updates in the form of the Radeon Super Resolution technology and a host of AMD Advantage features such as SmartShift MAX, Smart Shift MAX ECO, and Smart Access Graphics.

All AMD CES 2022 Official Announcements:

NVIDIA CES 2022 Product Lineup & Announcements

NVIDIA went all out with its GeForce RTX announcements starting with the entry-level GeForce RTX 3050 for $249 US and the flagship GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card which will feature an Ampere architecture enhanced for the ultra-enthusiast out there.

The green team also upgraded its laptop offerings with the launch of two new GeForce RTX 30 'Ti' series GPUs, the RTX 3080 Ti (faster than the desktop Titan RTX) and the RTX 3070 Ti (70% faster vs RTX 2070 SUPER). Both of these designs take a front seat in high-end laptops in various notebooks. The new laptops will be featuring the 4th Generation of Max-Q technologies to offer the best of the best graphics performance within these laptop designs.

NVIDIA also announced a range of new DLSS & RTX games, adding 10 more to its RTX suite and 7 new NVIDIA Reflex titles.

All NVIDIA CES 2022 Official Announcements:

Intel CES 2022 Product Lineup & Announcements

After a major comeback in the desktop department, Intel flexed its muscles even further on the laptop side of things. Alder Lake mobility CPUs were introduced in a ton of designs in both high-end Alder Lake-P and entry-level Alder Lake-M flavors.

Aside from that, Intel also unleashed its Non-K 12th Generation CPU SKUs for the desktop platform along with more mainstream 600-series chipsets such as the B660 and H670. A surprise reveal was the Core i9-12900KS, a 16 core chip that can boost up to 5.5 GHz and 5.2 GHz with all-core enabled. Pretty impressive!

Lastly, Intel also provided an update on its ARC Alchemist GPU family which will be coming in Q1 2022. The company unveiled that its XeSS AI-upsampling technology was coming to several AAA games including Death Stranding: Directors Cut.

All Intel CES 2022 Official Announcements:

