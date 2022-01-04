Intel Expands 12th Gen Alder Lake Lineup With 65W & 35W Desktop CPUs: Insane Value With 6 Cores Starting at Just $167 US, 4 Cores Starting at $97 US

Intel has further expanded its 12th Gen Alder Lake lineup with a total of 22 new desktop CPU options to select from within the Core i9, Core i7, Core i5, Core i3, Pentium, and Celeron SKUs segments.

Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU Lineup Expanded With Brand New 65W & 35W Core i9, Core i7, Core i5, Core i3, Pentium, and Celeron Flavors

The Intel Non-K lineup is more intended for standard and more cost-effective gaming setups. They don't necessarily offer the higher overclocking capabilities or the higher clocks (and higher TDP) as the unlocked SKUs but they do offer lower TDPs and are a perfect fit for OEMs and their pre-built options. As such, Intel is expected to launch at least 19 non-K variants of its 12th Gen Alder Lake-S Desktop CPU family. The CPUs also seem to have been listed by BestBuy along with their prices.

Intel Non-K Alder Lake-S Core i9 CPUs

As expected, the Core i9 and Core i7 variants will retain the same core configuration as their 'K' series siblings. The main differences will come in the form of clock speeds and TDPs. Starting with the Core i9-12900(F), we are getting the same 16 core & 24 thread configuration with 30 MB of L3 cache. The clock speeds have been dialed back to 2.40 GHz base clock for the P-Cores and 1.80 GHz base clock for the E-Cores. The max boost clock will be pushed back by 100 MHz to 5.1 GHz. That has to be done to accommodate the lower 65W TDP versus the 125W (241 MTP) on the unlocked SKU. The Core i9-12900/T will retail for $489 US while the F variant will retail for $464 US.

Intel Non-K Alder Lake-S Core i7 CPUs

The Intel Core i7-12700(F) will also feature 12 cores, 20 threads, and 25 MB of L3 cache. The clock speeds are dialed back to a 2.10 GHz base for the P-Cores, a 1.60 GHz base for the E-Cores, and a max boost clock of 4.90 GHz on a 65W TDP. The Core i7-12700/T will retail for $339 US while the F variant will retail for $314 US.

Intel Non-K Alder Lake-S Core i5 CPUs

Next up, we have the Core i5 variants which see the most significant changes in the form of a non-hybrid design. The Intel Core i5-12600 and Core i5-12400, both will feature a 6 core and 12 thread design and will comprise only of Golden Cove (P-Cores). Both chips will feature 18 MB of L3 cache & clocks will be rated at 3.30 GHz and 3.00 GHz base & 4.8 GHz and 4.6 GHz boost, respectively.

Both chips will come with 65W TDP and it will be very interesting to see how these chips fare against AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X as they are aiming at the same segment. There's also the Core i5-12500 which has been sandwiched between the two i5's and features the same core configuration but 2.5 GHz base & 4.4 GHz boost clocks. The Intel Core i5-12600/T will retail for $223 US, Core i5-12500/T for $202 US, Core i5-12400/T for $192US while the F variants of the Core i5-12400 will cost $167 US.

Intel Non-K Alder Lake-S Core i3 CPUs

Lastly, we have the Core i3 lineup which includes the Intel Core i3-12300 and i3-12100. Both CPUs come with 4 cores and 8 threads (4 Golden Cove cores). The clocks are maintained at 4.4 GHz and 4.3 GHz boost for the chips respectively. They also pack 12 MB of L3 cache and every chip below the i5-12600 features the UHD730 graphics while the higher-end chips feature the UHD770 iGPU. The Core i3-12100/T will retail for $122 US for the standard and $110 US for the F variant while the 12300/T will retail for $143 US. The F variant of the Core i5-12100 will retail for just $97 US.

Intel Non-K Alder Lake-S Pentium/Celeron CPUs

There will also be a single Pentium and Celeron chip for now within the Alder Lake family. The Intel Pentium G7400 will feature 2 Golden Cove cores with 4 threads, a base clock of 3.7 GHz while the Celeron G6900 will feature the same config running at a lower clock speed of 3.4 GHz. The Pentium chip will rock 6 MB of cache while the Celeron will carry 4 MB of cache. Both feature UHD 771 iGPU and a base TDP of 46W. The Pentium will retail at $64.99 US while the Celeron will retail for $42.99 US.





Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake Desktop CPU Specs "Preliminary"

CPU Name P-Core Count E-Core Count Total Core / Thread P-Core Base / Boost (Max) P-Core Boost (All-Core) E-Core Base / Boost E-Core Boost (All-Core) L3 Cache TDP (PL1) TDP (PL2) Expected (MSRP) Price Core i9-12900KS 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.5 GHz 5.2 GHz 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz 30 MB 125W TBC TBC Core i9-12900K 8 8 16 / 24 3.2 / 5.2 GHz 5.0 GHz 2.4 / 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz 30 MB 125W 241W $599 US Core i9-12900 8 8 16 / 24 2.4 / 5.1 GHz TBA 1.8 / 3.8 GHz TBA 30 MB 65W 202W $489 US

$464 US (F) Core i9-12900T 8 8 16 / 24 1.4 / 4.9 GHz TBA 1.0 / 3.6 GHz TBA 30 MB 35W 106W $489 US Core i7-12700K 8 4 12 / 20 3.6 / 5.0 GHz 4.7 GHz 2.7 / 3.8 GHz 3.6 GHz 25 MB 125W 190W $419 US Core i7-12700 8 4 12 / 20 2.1 / 4.9 GHz TBA 1.6 / 3.6 GHz TBA 25 MB 65W 180W $339 US

$314 US (F) Core i7-12700T 8 4 12 / 20 1.4 / 4.7 GHz TBA 1.0 / 3.4 GHz TBA 25 MB 35W 99W $339 US Core i5-12600K 6 4 10 / 16 3.7 / 4.9 GHz 4.5 GHz 2.8 / 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz 20 MB 125W 150W $299 US Core i5-12600 6 0 6 / 12 3.3 / 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz N/A N/A 18 MB 65W 117W $223 US Core i5-12600T 6 0 6 / 12 2.1 / 4.6 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 65W 74W $223 US Core i5-12500 6 0 6 / 12 3.0 / 4.6 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 35W 117W $202 US Core i5-12500T 6 0 6 / 12 2.0 / 4.4 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 35W 74W $202 US Core i5-12400 6 0 6 / 12 2.5 / 4.4 GHz 4.0 GHz N/A N/A 18 MB 65W 117W $192 US

$167 US (F) Core i5-12400T 6 0 6 / 12 1.8 / 4.2 GHz TBA N/A N/A 18 MB 35W 74W $192 US Core i3-12300 4 0 4 / 8 3.5 / 4.4 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 60W 89W $143 US Core i3-12300T 4 0 4 / 8 2.3 / 4.2 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 35W 69W $143 US Core i3-12100 4 0 4 / 8 3.3 / 4.3 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 60W

58W (F) 89W $122 US

$97 US (F) Core i3-12100T 4 0 4 / 8 2.2 / 4.1 GHz TBA N/A N/A 12 MB 35W 69W $122 US Intel Pentium Gold G7400 2 0 2 / 4 3.7 GHz N/A N/A N/A 6 MB 46W N/A $64 US Intel Pentium Gold G7400T 2 0 2 / 4 3.1 GHz N/A N/A N/A 6 MB 35W N/A $64 US Intel Celeron G6900 2 0 2 / 4 3.4 GHz N/A N/A N/A 4 MB 46W N/A $42 US Intel Celeron G6900T 2 0 2 / 4 2.8 GHz N/A N/A N/A 4 MB 35W N/A $42 US

The Intel Non-K Alder Lake lineup will be shipping with the latest Laminar box coolers and will come in three variants, the Laminar RH1 which will be featured with 65W Core i9 CPUs and has 2.6dBA (near-silent) performance, the Laminar RM1 which will be featured with 65W Core i7, i5 & i3 chips and will deliver 3.9 dBA (Quiet) performance and finally, the Laminar RS1 cooler which will be a standard-sized cooler packaged with Intel Pentium Gold and Celeron CPUs.

Intel Laminar Series Boxed CPU Coolers High Res Image Gallery:







Intel also shared a few performance metrics of the Core i9-12900 and Core i5-12600 against AMD's Ryzen 7 5700G and both soundly beat the Zen 3 chip with the i5-12600 delivering up to 30% & 31% gains in productivity and content creation benchmarks. Coming to gaming performance, the Core i9-12900 is up to 21% faster than the Core i9-11900 which is surely a massive leap in single gen.

























Alongside the chips, Intel is also launching its brand new mainstream 600-series platforms such as the H670, B660, and H610. We have more details on these along with the respective products in our roundup here.