Intel H670, B660, H610 Motherboard Roundup: More Affordable Options For Intel Alder Lake Builders From ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte, ASRock & More
For those waiting for cheaper motherboard options for Intel's Alder Lake CPUs, you will soon have several H670, B660 & H610 products to select from.
Mainstream, Budget & Entry-Tier H670, B660, H610 Motherboards For Intel Alder Lake CPUs Launched
While the initial 12th Gen lineup was made up of high-end unlocked SKUs, the Non-K chips along with more mainstream and entry-level options will be coming to the market in Q1 2022. The Alder Lake platform will also receive three new consumer-grade chipsets which will cost much lower than existing Z690 options. These would range from H670, B660, and H610 motherboards.
ASUS 600-Series Motherboard Lineup
- TUF Gaming H670-PRO WiFi D4
- PRIME H670-PLUS D4
- PRO Q670M-C
- PROART B660-Creator D4
- ROG STRIX B660-F Gaming WiFi
- ROG STRIX B660-G Gaming WiFi
- ROG STRIX B660-A Gaming WiFi D4
- ROG STRIX B660-I Gaming WiFi
- TUF Gaming B660-PLUS WiFi D4
- TUF Gaming B660M-PLUS WiFi D4
- TUF Gaming B660M-PLUS D4
- PRIME B660M-A WIFI D4
- PRIME B660M-A AC D4
- PRIME B660M-A D4
- PRIME B660M-K D4
- PRIME B660M-PLUS D4
- EX-B660M-V5 D4
- PRIME H610M-A D4
- PRIME H610M-D D4
- PRIME H610M-E D4
- EX-H610M-V3 D4
MSI 600-Series Motherboard Lineup
- MAG B660 Tomahawk WiFi DDR4
- MAG B660 Tomahawk WiFi
- MAG B660M Mortar WiFi DDR4
- MAG B660M Mortar WiFi
- MAG B660M Mortar DDR4
- MAG B660M Mortar
- MAG B660M Bazooka DDR4
- MAG B660M Bazooka
- B660M Bomber DDR4
- B660M Bomber
- B660M PLUS
- PRO B660M-A WiFi
- PRO B660M-A DDR4
- PRO B660M-A
- PRO B660-A DDR4
- PRO B660-A
- PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI DDR4
- PRO B660M-A CEC WIFI
- PRO B660M-G DDR4
- PRO B660M-G
- PRO B660M-E DDR4
- PRO B660M-E
- PRO B660M-C EX DDR4
- PRO B660M-C EX
Gigabyte 600-Series Motherboard Lineup
- B660 AORUS MASTER
- B660 AORUS MASTER DDR4
- B660I AORUS PRO DDR4
- B660M AORUS PRO AX
- B660M AORUS PRO AX DDR4
- B660M Gaming AC DDR4
- B660M Gaming X AX
- B660M Gaming X AX DDR4
- B660 Gaming X
- B660 Gaming X DDR4
- B660M Gaming X AC DDR4
- B660M Gaming X DDR4
- B660M Gaming AC DDR4
- B660M POWER DDR4
- B660M D2H DDR4
- B660M D3H DDR4
- B660 DS3H AC
- B660 DS3H AC DDR4
- B660M DS3H AX DDR4
- B660M D2HX
- B660M HD3P
- B660M D2H DDR4
- H610I DDR4
- H610M A DDR4
- H610M D2VX SI DDR4
- H610M H DDR4
- H610M HD3P
- H610M S2H DDR4
- H610M S2 DDR4
- H610I DDR4
ASRock 600-Series Motherboard Lineup
- H670 Steel Legend
- H670M PRO RS
- H670M-ITX/ax
- B660 Steel Legend
- B660M Steel Legend
- B660 PRO RS
- B660M PRO RS
- B660M-HDVP/D5
- B660M-HDV
- B660M-C
- B660M-ITX/ac
- H610M-HDVP/D5
- H610M-HDV/M.2
- H610M-HDV
All motherboards besides the H610 series will support memory overclocking (XMP 3.0). As for IO, H670 will feature up to PCIe Gen 5 slots (x16 or x8/x8 electrical) while the rest will feature a single Gen 5 slot. All motherboards expect H610 will have a CPU attached NVMe (Gen 4.0 x4). As for DMI, the H670 boards will have a 4.0 x8 link while B660 and H610 will carry a 4.0 x4 link. In terms of Gen 4 lanes, H670 carries 12, B660 carries 6 and H610 carries none. For Gen 3, H670 carries 12 lanes & both B660/H610 carry 8 lanes.
The motherboards will carry lower price points than the Z690 series and we can expect sub-$100 US options based on the H610 chipset. It is also nice that most of these motherboards have DDR4 support as DDR5 is either too expensive or has severe supply issues at the moment to make it a good option for the budget and mass consumer market.
Motherboard manufacturers including ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte, ASRock, and Biostar will be unveiling their new 600-series designs based on the H670, B660, and H610 chipsets at CES 2022 so stay tuned!
